ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor Romney to Start at Quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

On Saturday, BYU announced that backup Baylor Romney will start at quarterback in the Independence Bowl. Romney is a sophomore out of Texas who has appeared in various games throughout his career at BYU. Starter Jaren Hall will not start due to an injury he suffered against USC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3wBD_0dQcMMo800

According to BYUtv, Hall will dress but will only be used in an emergency situation.

Romney started two games for BYU and appeared in two more earlier this season while Jaren Hall was out with an injury. Romney was 41/57 for 584 yards and 6 touchdowns in four game appearances this season.

In his career at BYU, Romney has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions. He is also 4-0 as a starter.

In other injury news, BYU starting right tackle Harris LaChance will play against UAB. He has missed the last eight games. Starting safety Jakob Robinson, who suffered an injury against USC, will not play.

Star UAB running back DeWayne McBride will play against BYU according to Brett McMurphy. McBride was questionable coming into this week.

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen BYU vs UAB

TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

Independence Bowl Delayed Due to Weather

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

NOTE: On Friday, all Disney-owned channels (which include ESPN & ABC) were taken off YouTube TV. If you plan on watching the game on YouTube TV, the channel will not be available.

Game Information

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Shreveport, Louisiana

Independence Stadium (50,000)

Coming into this game, BYU is ranked no. 13 in the CFP rankings. At no. 13, BYU is the highest ranked team to ever participate in the Independence Bowl. The Independence Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football. The first Independence Bowl featured Tulsa and McNeese State in 1976.

Weather Information

Wet conditions are expected when BYU and UAB kick off in Shreveport - there is 100% chance of rain on Saturday. "Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%."

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
MARTIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Bowl#Bowl Games#Byu Radio#American Football#Starter Jaren Hall#Usc#Byutv Hall#Star Uab#Listen Byu#Uab Tv Streaming#Byuradio Org#Byucougars Com#Cougars#Ksl#Newsradio#Disney#Espn Abc#Youtube Tv#Game Information Byu#Cfp
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
233
Followers
410
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy