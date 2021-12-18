ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Disney Insider Look at a Secret Society, Disney Vacation Experiences, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Harmonious Nighttime Spectacular, and more!

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Steve Wilcox. All-new episodes of “Disney Insider” are now streaming on Disney+, giving fans a special look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the Disney Park that inspired Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Tiana’s Place onboard the Disney Wonder, the VR...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Guest Banned From Disney For Life After Wildly Inappropriate Behavior

Walt Disney World Resort is known as The Most Magical Place On Earth. Guests visiting Walt Disney World can experience amazing fireworks shows, ride immersive attractions, and dine on incredible food. Unfortunately, sometimes Guests have some not-so-magical experiences, and that usually comes at the hands of other Guests that display behavior that is considered inappropriate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Kagawa
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Insider#Secret Society#The Disney Parks Blog#Tiana S Place#Imagineering#Coatl#French
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
disneydining.com

Awesome Disney Dining Hacks for Your Next Vacation

While the trip itself is fun, and some even enjoy the planning, putting together a Walt Disney World vacation can be a bit overwhelming. There are park reservations to consider, flights, and other kinds of transportation to arrange, and some even go so far as to schedule out their rides each day, creating a detailed touring plan.
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney Park No Longer Selling Vacation Travel Packages

DLP Report (@DLPReport) spoke on the news stating:. Starting this month, Disneyland Paris is no longer selling packages that include travel. UK Guests are directed to The Walt Disney Travel Company (link below). Guests from other markets must sort travel independently. Now, Guests are being redirected to The Walt Disney...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Welcome Video, Iconic Disneyland Nighttime Entertainment Returning Spring 2022, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Returning to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap 12/9/21

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 9, 2021.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Disney World Wants More Adults to Experience the Magic

Walt Disney World Resort can be a magical place for people of all ages. Disney World is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– that all have a distinct theme and unique offerings. While the perception for many...
TRAVEL
Vindy.com

Friend of Mickey, Miami U grad returns with Disney on Ice

Hope Alexander’s first time on the ice was at age 2. She started skating competitively as a child and has been a professional skater with Disney on Ice / Feld Entertainment since 2012. From the time she started competitive skating, Alexander guessed she’d never gone more than few weeks without hitting the ice.
ENTERTAINMENT
disneyfoodblog.com

This Might Be the Coolest Pixar Experience Outside of a Disney Park

Pixar Putt is a pop-up event by Disney and Pixar, featuring Pixar-themed minigolf. We were able to visit Pixar Putt when it was located in New York City’s Battery Park, and now it’s moved to a new city! So check out what you might experience AND where this popular putt-putt pop-up has moved!
MOVIES
allears.net

Are These the Trickiest Hidden Mickeys to Spot in Disney World?

Do you hunt for Hidden Mickeys when you visit Disney World? They’re a fun way for the entire family to be involved in this one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt around the parks and resorts. There are hundreds of Hidden Mickeys across Disney World, and a good number of them are in...
ANIMALS
kennythepirate.com

We Now Have a Return Date for More Nighttime Disney Entertainment

More and more experiences are trickling back to Disneyland. We have a return date for another one!. Slowly, but surely Disneyland’s beloved entertainment shows and spectaculars have made their way back to the parks. For example, Both the Disneyland Band and “Disney Junior Dance Party!” have already returned.
TRAVEL
travelagewest.com

An Inside Look at Disney Wish's Onboard Entertainment

When Disney Cruise Line’s brand-new Disney Wish first sets sail on June 9, 2022, it will host several fresh and returning entertainment offerings, including “The Little Mermaid.”. Sign Up for Our Monthly Cruise Newsletter. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy. “‘The Little Mermaid’ is a timeless story,...
MUSIC
WDW News Today

Disney Genie Launch Fails Spectacularly at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Railroad Testing to Begin Soon, Aulani Hit by Severe Storm, and More: Daily Recap 12/8/21

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy