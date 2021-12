The Homecoming Queen is a new comedic monologue with multimedia elements by comedian Jeena Bloom. It tells the story of how Jeena, a transgender woman, was once fired by a company before her transition and then returned years later to interview at the same company as a woman and none of her former co-workers recognized her. What follows spans decades, genders, and families, to return back to California with a shot at resuming her old life in her new body.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO