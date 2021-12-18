Nathalie Emmanuel: Everything in life happens for a reason

When a person signs up for reality television, they do so knowing full well they are sharing some of the most intimate, most personal moments of their lives with the rest of the world. they do so knowing that they are going to have cameras filming moments that most people would never want to see on television, and they do so knowing that they will always be recognized and remembered for what they said, did, or shared on reality television in the heat of the moment – and reality television thrives on the heat of the moment kind of moments. When Paul MacNeill made the decision to sign up for reality television, he wasn’t looking for love. He wasn’t looking for money or fame. He was looking for a doctor to help him lose weight and become healthy. You see, Paul signed up to appear on TLC’s “My 600-lb Life,” and what he shared on national television is among the most private, most intimate information in almost anyone’s life.

