ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nathalie Emmanuel: Everything in life happens for a reason

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathalie Emmanuel thinks everything in life "happens as it should". The 32-year-old actress met one of her best friends by sheer good fortune and she's convinced that some things in life are simply "meant to be". Nathalie shared: "I actually met one of my best friends on a train...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

2021 in Photos: Everything Big That Happened This Year

It seems like just yesterday, the world approached 2020 and the new decade with optimism and energy – which all quickly came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to its knees. This year began a different way altogether, with uncertainty about what the second year of the pandemic could bring, nervousness over the 2020 election results and the end of Donald Trump's presidency and urgency for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines many hoped would end the pandemic and allow the world to return to normal.
PHOTOGRAPHY
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

We get festive with Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel chatting about Last Train To Christmas

To celebrate the release of Last Train To Christmas, the new Sky Original Film released this weekend, we sat down with its stars and get our Santa hats at the ready. Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange. Moving up a carriage to the buffet car lands him in 1995, where he finds his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. Tony discovers that by moving up and down this fateful train, he can transport himself forward and backward to various stages of his life. Not only that, but the actions he takes in one carriage directly affect his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better, or will he just make things worse?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Paul MacNeill From My 600lb Life?

When a person signs up for reality television, they do so knowing full well they are sharing some of the most intimate, most personal moments of their lives with the rest of the world. they do so knowing that they are going to have cameras filming moments that most people would never want to see on television, and they do so knowing that they will always be recognized and remembered for what they said, did, or shared on reality television in the heat of the moment – and reality television thrives on the heat of the moment kind of moments. When Paul MacNeill made the decision to sign up for reality television, he wasn’t looking for love. He wasn’t looking for money or fame. He was looking for a doctor to help him lose weight and become healthy. You see, Paul signed up to appear on TLC’s “My 600-lb Life,” and what he shared on national television is among the most private, most intimate information in almost anyone’s life.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Devale Ellis Breaks Down that Brief 'Zatima' Breakup, Previews a Sweet Make-Up and More

Things got a little frightening for “Zatima” lovers on Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently. Zac overheard Fatima in a prank recording and thought she really was using him and gassing up his head. The two fought and even briefly broke up. But thankfully, by the end of last week’s installment, Fatima connected the dots and realized why Zac was lashing out, and she rushed to his side to make things right. Devale Ellis, who plays Zac on the wildly successful BET sudser, says he’s just as relieved as fans. “‘Zatima’ represents the dream of finding love in the most awkward places,” Ellis...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

Is Tyler Perry Losing His Touch?

Though this world-renowned producer quickly rose to the top of the film industry, could his small mistakes ruin everything that he has worked so hard to build?. How many people would be willing to support a film director and producer who chooses quantity over quality when it comes to their work? The truth is, it may be more people than you think. Many audiences have continued to support well-known producer Tyler Perry for years even after finding out that a lot of his projects are rushed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy