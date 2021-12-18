ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gugu Mbatha-Raw doesn't crave attention

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGugu Mbatha-Raw has never been motivated by fame. The 38-year-old star thinks it's wrong to suggest that actors and actresses are simply driven by a need for attention, and she's instead insisted that her career is the best way to "express" herself. She shared: "I think it's a misconception...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Gugu Mbatha-Raw would be 'flattered' to play Duchess of Sussex in The Crown

Gugu Mbatha-Raw would be "very flattered" to play the Duchess of Sussex in 'The Crown'. The 38-year-old actress thinks fan speculation linking her to the role of the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - is "hilarious" but if showrunner Peter Morgan extended the story to the present day and asked her to be involved, she'd be open to the idea.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks season 2 and potential Marvel movie role

Loki was the second of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ TV shows and, like WandaVision, it sets up things that will be important in the big-screen movies going forward. While we know that Kang the Conqueror, or at least a version of him, will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, could other characters introduced in the series cross over to the films?
TV SHOWS
Grazia

Gugu Mbatha-Raw On Her New Show The Girl Before

Are you hunkering down on the sofa, in need of quality drama to offset all the Quality Street?. Well, you’re in luck. The Girl Before is a prestige BBC thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane, who moves into a starkly minimalist house designed by a mysterious, charismatic architect. ‘I’d never done a psychological thriller before and I love all the twists and turns,’ says Gugu, 38.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crave#Guardian#British
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
mynews13.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter blasts Emily Ratajkowski

Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia Connery has lashed out at Emily Ratajkowski. The late 'Bond' star's relative has blasted the model for promoting an unhealthy body image after she shared a picture of her extremely taut tummy on social media. According to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, Saskia said:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy