For more than 20 years now, international research into the endocannabinoid system in the human body has been seeking to understand the mode of action of cannabis and its constituents. There is ample evidence of therapeutic success for the use of cannabinoids for indications such as epilepsy or pain therapy, not only as adjunctive but as first-line therapy. However, there is still insufficient data to develop safe cannabinoid-based medicines in Austria, which is why a research group led by neurobiologist Tibor Harkany from MedUni Vienna's Division of Molecular Neurosciences summarized the enormous therapeutic potential of the medicinal use of cannabis in a recently published review article in the leading journal Science.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO