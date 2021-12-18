Mount Pleasant PD, Fire hosts bicycle safety class

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) along with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) hosted a bicycle safety class to teach children and parents bicycle riding safety.

The bicycle safety class brought children and their parents together to participate while encouraging family bonding while practicing bicycle safety.

Officials say that the class provided lessons to both children and parents on the safety features of riding a bicycle including bicycle maintenance, safety equipment, rules of the road, and bicycle handling.

The class was concluded with a practice exercise coached by instructors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.