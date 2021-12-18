ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two more Canes games are postponed, but Saturday’s home game against the Kings is on

By Chip Alexander
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes had planned to play back-to-back home games this weekend against the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators, then travel to Boston on Tuesday to face the Bruins. The ever fluid, escalating COVID-19 situation has changed that. The NHL said Saturday it was shutting down the Predators...

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub. The Red...
Two Buffalo Sabres Games Postponed

The Buffalo Sabres are currently sixth overall in the NHL's Atlantic Division, and eight points out of a wild card spot as it stands today. Unfortunately, the NHL is undergoing massive changes in scheduling with positive COVID-19 tests around North America. Multiple teams have had to reschedule games due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Sabres will also have games impacted.
NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals game postponed due to COVID-19-related issues impacting Washington

PHILADELPHIA — Due to COVID-19-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, the Flyers’ game vs. the Caps on Tuesday at 7 p.m. has been postponed, the NHL announced. In the moments leading up to the start of the Capitals’ morning skate scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, winger Daniel Sprong was pulled off the ice, according to The Washington Post. Defenseman Justin Schultz never made it out to the ice.
Two more Syracuse Crunch games postponed by Covid

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The American Hockey League has added two Syracuse Crunch games to its growing list of contests postponed by Covid protocols. Syracuse’s home game vs. Providence on Wednesday and its trip to Belleville on Dec. 28 have been called off for now. No makeup dates have been announced.
Lightning comes from behind to beat Golden Knights

TAMPA, Fla. — This was no ordinary game. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-game road trip out west ended up being just one because of mass postponements triggered by teams hamstrung by COVID-19 issues. Less than 90 minutes before the start, the Lightning announced that head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t be on the bench because he had entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Until the puck dropped, there was question about whether the game even would be played.
NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
Hurricanes aren’t going to the Olympics. NHL won’t allow players to compete in Beijing

National Hockey League players must put their Olympic hopes on hold — again. The NHL has reached the decision that increasing positive tests for COVID-19 and a major disruption of the league’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule make it necessary for the players to sit out the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China. The official announcement was made Wednesday.
Reports: NHL players won’t go to China for Olympics because of virus concerns

MINNEAPOLIS — Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games. The league and its players association reached the agreement Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported, with an official announcement...
Carolina Hurricanes goalie enters COVID-19 protocol

Add goaltender Frederik Andersen to the Carolina Hurricanes players on the COVID-19 protocol list. The Canes said Wednesday that Andersen, whose 16 wins this season rank second in the NHL, had entered the protocol and would go into quarantine. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that nearly every day in...
