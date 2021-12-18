The Simon Hough Band Christmas Special

Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area's most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year's performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
