ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Simon Hough Band Christmas Special

skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 9:30pm) The Simon Hough band is an original project fronted by the singer from Celtic Rockers Big Country. During Lockdown Simon wrote and recorded the New Album...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Black Irish Band celebrates Christmas at Sutter Creek

Hailing from the historical Gold Rush Town of Sonora, the Black Irish Band of 30 years has a musical style that is as timeless as the rugged landscape of the west, a tribute to the people whose lives were spent building the world people now take for granted. The band has a large complement of traditional maritime and railroad music, as well as ethnic tunes in its repertoire. The musicians excel at Irish, Scottish, Italian and American folk music with an assortment of original songs and traditional western ballads.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
advantagenews.com

New Horizons Band hosts Christmas Concert

The New Horizons Band of Godfrey is rolling out the welcome mat for the public at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. On Sunday, the band will play Christmas and popular songs as part of its Christmas Concert. Band President Norman Thiel said there will be more than just Christmas...
GODFREY, IL
butlerradio.com

“Fostering The Spirit” Christmas Concert Brings All-Star Band Together

A concert this Saturday looks to get people into the Christmas spirit and also help out a local charity. “Fostering the Spirit” benefit concert will take place Saturday night at the Freeport Event Center and feature an all-star group of local musicians performing their favorite Christmas songs. Proceeds from...
FREEPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Tramp#German#Country Americana
Eureka Times-Standard

Band plays ‘The Twelve Grooves of Christmas’

The Pete Ellman Big Band’s second album, “The Twelve Grooves of Christmas” is aimed at helping everyone swing their holidays. Vocalists Kurt Elling and Katie Ernst lead the band in bringing a swinging and tasteful approach to some favorite Christmas classics. Brand new arrangements of “Mister Santa,” “Jingle Bells,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” join nine other tracks. “The Twelve Grooves of Christmas” is available on all major streaming platforms and at PEBB.net.
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s presented with a new cover along with 5.1 and alternate stereo soundtracks, two audio commentaries, a new interview with Scorsese, a 2002 making-of documentary, outtakes, promotional material from the original release and an essay by critic Amanda Petrusich. The standard edition includes a single Blu-ray disc, and another version contains a 4K UHD disc with the movie in Dolby Vision HDR.
MUSIC
phoenixmag.com

Phoenix Band Palomas Releases New Christmas Song

When Josh Browning was playing in his high school jazz band, he had no idea that he would eventually form a rock band of his own, become a finalist in Alice Cooper’s Proof is in the Pudding competition and ultimately produce a Christmas song with Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Mikal Blue. We sat down with the Palomas guitarist, who provided insight on the inspiration behind “Missing Mistletoe” and what the Tempe-based band, which also features lead vocalist Joe Gonzalez, vocalist and guitarist Sam Otterson, Dane Hess on bass and Victor Sese on drums, has in store for 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
skiddle.com

ABBA Disco - Christmas Special

11:00pm til 3:30am (last entry 12:00am) Mamma Mia! Here we go again, back at Signal with another huge ABBA Disco!. Customer reviews of ABBA Disco - Christmas Special. bRooooooo, it was so dead inside and they're charging 7 whole pounds for a double? major Rip off for such a dingy s**t hole too.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
skiddle.com

Christmas Baroque by Candlelight

7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:15pm) Celebrate Christmas with London Concertante as we play a selection of stunning Christmas-themed Baroque works. Celebrate Christmas with London Concertante as we play a selection of stunning Christmas-themed Baroque works. Programme. Corelli – Christmas Concerto. Handel – Messiah Overture. Torelli – Christmas...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS WEST END // EVERY SATURDAY

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The AC-30s Christmas Show

Absolutely fantastic night, The Ac30's Ska and Rocksteady Band were fantastic. we will be definitely going to see them again.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

ABBA Christmas Boogie ft. ABBA Revival Tribute LIVE

6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) ABBA wonderful Christmas! Welcome to our BIGGEST Christmas Disco yet ft. ABBA Revival Tribute LIVE!. ABBA wonderful Christmas! Welcome to ABBA Christmas Boogie ft. ABBA Revival Tribute LIVE!. Whether you're a Dancing Queen, Fernando, or a Man After Midnight...This is your night! We're talking...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Dig? Soul & Retro Club Night with special guest DJs Joel & Lewis

Expect a funky mix of Motown, Funk, Mod, Ska, Rock n Roll, Punk, Indie & Britpop. Expect a funky mix of Motown, Funk, Mod, Ska, Rock n Roll, Punk, Indie & Britpop - basically all the groovy music from 1950s to 1990s, of course, PLENTY of soul as that is what we are all about! OH... and a whole lot of dancing 🕺🏻
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Santas Groove with 'PHIL WEEKS'

2:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 6:30pm) The Mu presents Santas Groove, an all-day Christmas event featuring disco, funk, minimal and tech house music with an afters lock-in until the am. Info: Due to recent announcements surrounding COVID-19 we are unfortunately having to postpone the event -. Skiddle have asked the...
MUSIC
Pleasanton Express

CHARLOTTE BAND CELEBRATES THE SEASON AT CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Charlotte Mighty Trojan Band held their annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 15 at the high school gymnasium. The junior and high school bands performed many favorite holiday classics for the community, led by Band Director Anthony Castillo.
CHARLOTTE, TX
SFStation.com

Christmas Jug Band at Freight & Salvage

Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area's most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year's performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
MUSIC
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Libertines Afterparty with Carl Barat (DJ)

The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat! Hosted at the Xmas Party of Camden Town's biggest weekly indie...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy