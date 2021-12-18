ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wood helps Rockets extend Pistons losing streak to 14 games

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbagD_0dQcDyaV00

Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 21 points and eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-107, handing the Pistons their 14th straight loss.

“I was concerned, because this was our sixth game in nine days and we were starting at noon,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Our first unit really got us off to a good start. Josh (Gordon) set the tone and then Christian worked himself into the game.”

It matches the longest single-season skid in Pistons history, including 14-game streaks in 1979-80 and 1993-94. They had a 21-game streak spread between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

“I firmly believe we're going to break out of this losing streak,” said Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. “We just have to keep our spirits up and keep playing hard, and it is going to turn around. It is.”

Gordon added 18 points for Houston, which had lost four of five. The Rockets had seven players in double figures.

“I think with a noon game, whoever comes out with the most energy is going to win most of the time,” K.J. Martin said. “We were getting to the paint, making extra passes and getting touches for everyone.”

Saddiq Bey had 23 points and Cade Cunningham added 21 for Detroit, which hasn't won since a 97-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 17.

Wood had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half, helping the Rockets take a 62-49 lead.

“I think we set the tone defensively by giving up 38 points in the first quarter,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “They were driving to the basket, and we weren't doing anything to stop them. We competed hard after that, but we didn't give ourselves a chance.”

Houston led 77-62 midway through the third quarter, but Detroit answered with an 8-0 run. However, the Rockets turned three offensive rebounds into a pair of scoring possessions and restore a double-digit lead.

The Rockets finished the quarter with six offensive rebounds and took a 88-75 lead into the fourth.

Detroit couldn't put together a significant run in the final 12 minutes.

“We can't win an NBA basketball game with 21 turnovers,” Casey said. “We have to find a way to get that down to 10 or 12 if we want to have a consistent chance to win.”

TIP-INS

Rockets: Josh Christopher, the 24th pick in this summer's draft, made his first NBA start. He finished with 10 points and seven assists in 28 minutes.

“I didn't have my contacts in when I got here, so I was squinting at the board to see if my name was really up there,” he said. “I knew I was probably going to start, but it was exciting to see it for sure.”

Pistons: Casey returned to the bench after missing Detroit's previous game for a personal issue.

EARLY DAY

The game was part of the first Pistons-Red Wings doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena, resulting in the rare noon start.

“I got up, had breakfast and came to the arena, which was really weird,” Martin said. “I was awake, but my body didn't really wake up until I got going in pregame warmups.”

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Pistons: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

———

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Bulls cruise by Rockets, Alfonzo McKinnie shines

Now Houston, you have a problem. I know, that didn't take much effort or exertion. Which pretty much matched the Bulls easy 133-118 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets. Playing the second of a back to back set with five players still out from NBA health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso early in the game joining Derrick Jones Jr. with injury, albeit believed minor, the Bulls played about as perfect a game as you can play in pro basketball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Josh Christopher
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Christian Wood
whtc.com

Pistons finally break long losing streak, topping Miami Sunday

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons finally took care of business at home Sunday. Detroit defeated the Miami Heat 100-90 to end a 14-game losing streak. Saddiq Bey scored 26 points for Detroit. The Pistons improve to 5-and-24. Detroit will visit the New York Knicks tomorrow.
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Knicks end home losing streak, beat Pistons

NEW YORK — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 and the New York Knicks won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating the Detroit Pistons 105-91 on Tuesday night. Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#The Detroit Pistons#Christian#The Indiana Pacers
whtc.com

After breaking losing streak Sunday, Pistons fall again last night

NEW YORK, NY (WKZO AM/FM) – The Knicks defended home court with their sixth win of the year at Madison Square Garden as they topped the Detroit Pistons 105-91 Tuesday night. Evan Fournier led all scorers with 22 points. Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each chipped in with 21 points. Randle also collected 11 rebounds for the double-double.
NBA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pistons snap 14-game losing streak with win over Miami, avoid franchise record

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons finally got a win on Sunday night, beating the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena, snapping a 14-game losing streak. The 14-game losing streak matched the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, joining the 1979-80 and 1993-94 teams. A loss vs. Miami would have set a new franchise record.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Gave A Clever Response To Comparisons With Bill Russell: "I Won 6 Championships. Bill Russell Won 11. Does That Make Bill Russell Better Than Me? Or Make Me Better Than Him? No. Because We Played in Different Eras."

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend was spectacularly successive during his career, especially in the 1990s. Jordan and the Bulls were dominant in the 1990s, winning 6 of the 10 NBA championships during the decade, including two three-peats. Jordan's dominance...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy