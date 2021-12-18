So what are our biggest needs to fill from portal: WR and OL?

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
It was just a tablet-throwing kind of night for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints shocked the the NFL world with 9-0 shutout win over Tampa on the road. Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going against Dennis Allen’s defense. With tensions eventually boiling over for the G.O.A.T. late in the game.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on Sunday when discussing Trevor Lawrence’s former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this past week just 13 games into his (...)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
