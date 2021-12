The Batman is not part of the DCEU and is its own standalone movie, according to new reports, but that doesn't mean that it will be just one movie as others are mapped out. With Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging itself to box-office domination, the appetite for superhero movies is still there. This is good news as another big comic-book film will be with us in March 2022, The Batman.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO