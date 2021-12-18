ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals activate CB Trae Waynes from IR ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Broncos

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9yF5_0dQc6MGj00
Trae Waynes is back from his IR stint. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Trae Waynes is back. The Bengals activated their starting cornerback from injured reserve on Saturday, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Offensive lineman D’Ante Smith has also been activated from IR, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year, $42M deal in March 2020, but the organization has gotten only two games out of its investment. Waynes missed all of 2020 because of a torn pec, and a hamstring injury forced him to miss the start of this season. The 29-year-old managed to get into Weeks 4 and 5, starting both games while collecting five tackles. However, he aggravated his hamstring injury in that latter game, and he hasn’t seen the field since.

Waynes is attached to an $8.4M base salary this season; that number climbs to $10.4M in 2022. The Bengals are on the hook for Waynes’ prorated signing bonus ($5M) next year but could save $11M by making the seven-year vet a cap casualty. The veteran’s performance down the stretch will likely determine his future with the organization.

Smith is a fourth-round rookie out of East Carolina. He didn’t see the field during the first month of the season, and he was stashed on IR with a knee injury in mid-October.

The Bengals made a handful of additional moves in anticipation of their game against the Broncos on Sunday, promoting linebacker Austin Calitro, wide receiver Trent Taylor and linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos activate CB Bryce Callahan from IR

The Denver Broncos will have their slot cornerback in uniform Sunday. After battling another injury, Bryce Callahan is back on Denver’s active roster, per a team announcement. This marks an ahead-of-schedule return for Callahan, per 9News’ Mike Klis. The veteran slot defender has missed extensive time since coming to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals place OL Riley Reiff on IR

The Bengals placed Riley Reiff on the injured reserve list, per a club announcement. In a related move, they also placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reiff, who just turned 33, has started in all 12 of his games for the Bengals this season. While he’s never made...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Teddy Bridgewater suffers head injury

Late in the third quarter of the Broncos’ loss to Cincinnati, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field when he appeared to lose consciousness following a hard impact with the ground on a diving play. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill applied a hit from behind mid-dive in an attempt to tackle the quarterback. The hit didn’t appear to be dirty or malicious in any way, but some combination of the dive, the hit and the landing made for a scary scene in Denver.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Nfl Network#American Football#Cb#Ir#Espn
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers in trade before this 7-round mock draft

Though there is plenty to decide in the 2021 season for the Denver Broncos, it’s never too early to start forecasting the future. Speculative talk about who will go where in the NFL is always fun to engage in and for the Broncos, the future is shrouded with questions. Most of those questions start at the top, ranging from the situation surrounding the team’s ownership to the head coach and of course, to the quarterback.
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept...
NFL
ESPN

Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater out of hospital, placed in concussion protocol

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a Denver-are hospital Monday morning and is doing well, the team announced. Bridgewater will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, the team said. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury while diving for a first down with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter and the...
NFL
FanSided

Video: Former Vikings QB stretchered off the field after scary injury

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary injury on Sunday during the middle of the Denver Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Midway through the third quarter of the matchup between the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the pocket to scramble for a first down.
NFL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater knocked out, carted off after scary play vs. Bengals

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tried to run for a first down but had to be carted off after a scary scene in Denver left him looking out cold. Teddy Bridgewater won the starting quarterback job for the Denver Broncos this offseason and has proven to be the solid veteran anyone should’ve expected. However, he was part of a scary scene in Denver on Sunday as his team hosted the Bengals.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy