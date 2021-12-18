ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Jay Johnston?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 4 days ago
ACTOR Jay Johnston is well known for his roles on a number of television programs, he's primarily known for appearing in comedy shows.

Johnston has been appearing on television comedy shows since the 1990s, he does voice acting for various animated programs as well.

Jay Johnston is a comedic performer from Chicago, Illinois.

He graduated from Columbia College Chicago, where he studied acting.

After graduating college, Johnston joined the Chicago Second City's comedy tour until he began starring regularly on the HBO sketch comedy series, Mr. Show.

He acted in and contributed to Mr. Show from 1995 to 1998.

What television shows has he acted in?

From 2007 to 2010, Jay Johnston was a series regular on Sarah Silverman's titular Comedy Central show, The Sarah Silverman Program.

On the program, he played the love interest of Sarah Silverman's sister Laura.

From 2011 to 2021, Johnston did voice over acting for Fox's animated show, Bob's Burgers.

On Bob's Burgers, he voiced the titular character's arch-rival, Jimmy Pesto.

Is Jay Johnston married?

Jay Johnston is not married and reportedly single.

Previously, Johnston was married to Criminal Minds actress Paget Brewster.

The timeline of Johnston and Brewster's relationship history has not been disclosed to the media.

Johnston does not have any children.

