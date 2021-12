At the age of 16, Samantha Ante convinced her mother that they should move from their economically and relationally toxic environment in Mexico and move to Chicago. Captivated by the arts and culture found in the states, she was excited that her mother had finally agreed to go. Years down the road she found herself at the age of 25, acting as a one-woman show by producing and hosting for Hispanic radio station, A Toda Voz, in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO