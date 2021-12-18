ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atalanta 1-4 Roma: Tammy Abraham nets brace while Chris Smalling is also on the scoresheet with volley to hand Jose Mourinho's side a thumping win in counter-attacking masterclass

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tammy Abraham scored twice as AS Roma put on a counter-attacking clinic to stun Atalanta with a 4-1 win in Bergamo on Saturday and climb to fifth place in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho's side finished the game with 29 per cent possession and eight shots to Atalanta's 17, but they were far more efficient with their chances.

'Yes, I think so,' Mourinho told DAZN when asked if it was the best Roma have played this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOw0P_0dQc37I800
Roma offered a counter-attack masterclass to beat Atalanta in thumping 4-1 Serie A victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbWqk_0dQc37I800
English striker Tammy Abraham (right, No 9) opened the scoring in the first minute of the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KLgY_0dQc37I800
Roma boss Jose Mourinho (above) believed it was his side's best performance of the season

'We showed fantastic spirit. The players knew that we couldn't be in control for 90 minutes against Atalanta. They were strong in every perspective.'

Roma moved to 31 points, six behind the Bergamo club in third, and ended a six-game league winning streak by Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

England striker Abraham opened the scoring inside the first minute with a deflected strike, and Nicolo Zaniolo doubled their lead by finishing off a quick counter attack for his first league goal of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCeHw_0dQc37I800
Nicolo Zaniolo (centre) doubled the visitors' lead by finishing off a quick counter attack

Gasperini was quick to make a change, bringing on striker Luis Muriel after 34 minutes, and the Colombian substitute's strike cannoned off Roma's Bryan Cristante for an own goal that got the hosts back into the match on the brink of halftime.

Atalanta pushed for a leveller and thought they had it when Jose Luis Palomino nodded in from close range at a corner, but he was offside.

Mourinho's team scored a third four minutes later when Chris Smalling volleyed home his second goal in two games, marking the first time in Serie A history that two different English players have scored in the same game.

Abraham swept in his second of the afternoon with eight minutes remaining to take his tally for the season to six goals in Serie A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T17AL_0dQc37I800
Substitute Luis Muriel's (left) shot on goal was deflected off Bryan Cristante for an own goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaAI8_0dQc37I800
Chris Smalling (right) scored Roma's third as hie volleyed home his second goal in two games

