Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. SYN CITY, the first-ever mafia-themed metaverse game on the blockchain, has broken new records this week, with the listing of their in-game tokens and assets, in what has become one of the most successful IGOs to date. SYN CITY launched its IGO on the Binance NFT platform, with various in-game collections, and was flooded with over USD 3.5 million USD in volume less than 30 minutes after launch. Today SYN CITY is ranked number 1 for collections on the Binance NFT platform, number 2 for the last 7 days, and number 3 for the last 30 days.

DISNEY ・ 13 DAYS AGO