ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bootes Global Exchange Completed $8 Million Financing

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Recently, Bootes, an emerging blockchain exchange, announced that it had raised US $8 million to expand the scale of its existing products and ensure the improvement of the performance of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Graphite One 2021 Year in Review Completed Financing Totaling $30 Million; Continues to Rapidly Advance the Largest Known, Highest Grade Graphite Deposit in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF)('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the Company's 2021 year in review. It has been a momentous year for Graphite One as the Company continues to rapidly advance the largest known and highest-grade graphite deposit in the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Capital#Bootes Global Exchange#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Canadian#Ethernet#Kmmt
StreetInsider.com

Endo International (ENDP) Enters Agreement for Paladin Labs to Commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' XCOPRI in Canada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada. Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities in Canada related to cenobamate.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Fulcrum BioEnergy Completes $375 Million Offering of Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a pioneer in the production of low-carbon transportation fuels, announced today the completion of an interim financing to fund Fulcrum's second waste-to-fuels project, culminating in the issuance by the Indiana Finance Authority of $375 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds (Bonds) through Fulcrum's wholly owned subsidiary Fulcrum Centerpoint, LLC (Centerpoint). Proceeds from the offering will be held in escrow with the Bonds subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on November 15, 2022. Fulcrum expects to refinance the bonds on or before November 15, 2022. The transaction was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Re:cap secures financing of EUR 100 million

Germany-based fintech Re:cap has raised EUR 10 million a seed round and EUR 90 million in outside capital. The growth financing is provided by investors Felix Capital, Project A Ventures, as well as Entrée Capital. Re:cap is as a financing platform that acts as an intermediary between companies and investors. The startup is offering its services to companies in the software industry with sales between EUR 500,000 and EUR 15 million.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Addex Raises $10.0 Million in Equity Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Armistice Capital LLC, a healthcare-focused institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 3,752,202 shares in the form of 625,367 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a gross purchase price of $6.50 per ADS, which is equivalent to CHF 1.00 per share. Each ADS represents six shares. Additionally, Addex has agreed to issue to Armistice Capital unregistered warrants to purchase up to 9,230,772 shares in the form of 1,538,462 ADSs (the “Unregistered Warrants”), as well as unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5,478,570 shares in the form of 913,095 ADSs (the “Unregistered Pre-Funded Warrants” and together with the Unregistered Warrants, the “Warrants”) in a concurrent private placement. The Unregistered Warrants have an exercise price of $6.50 per ADS, will become exercisable in 60 days after their date of issuance and will expire six years from their date of issuance. The Unregistered Pre-Funded Warrants have been funded to the amount of $6.49 with $0.01 payable on exercise.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Marvell Announces Completion of Exchange Offer for Senior Notes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced today the final results of the Company's offer to exchange certain of the Company's outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the "Exchange Offer"). Under the Exchange Offer, the Company...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Indemnity Group Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI) (the "Company") announced today it is transferring the listing of its Class A Common shares and its 7.875% Subordinated Notes Due 2047 to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Bioenergies successfully completes a fundraising for a total amount of €14.5 million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Bioenergies successfully completes a fundraising. Evry, 14 December 2021: Global Bioenergies (the “Company”) is today announcing the successful completion of its capital increase for a total amount of €14.5M, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders in favor of institutional investors for €13.5M and of retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform for €1M (the “Offering”).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
San Diego Business Journal

PetDx Raises $62 Million in Series B Financing

La Jolla-based PetDx has raised over $62 million in new capital in a Series B financing round, one of the biggest Series B rounds for a pet startup to date. The new Series B capital infusion brings the company’s total funding to date to $72 million. The latest financing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Finance Redefined: AWS turns crypto exchanges offline, and Sushi CTO resigns, Dec. 3–10

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. Although the markets may be down and technical indicators built upon AWS malfunctioning, fear not young degens, fundamental news and the spirit of Wagmi is abundant as ever. So, read on and discover all you need to know about the most important events of this week.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Fission 3.0 upsizes financing to $7.5 million

Fission 3.0 Corp. [FUU-TSXV] is increasing the size of a previously announced private placement financing to $7.5 million from an earlier $5 million target. It said the private placement will consist of a combination of units priced at 21 cents each, flow-through units priced at 23 cents per unit, and flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers at 29 cents per unit.
MARKETS
u.today

$100 Million XRP Transferred by Major Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

CODI Finance Announces Third Round Of IEO And CEX Exchange Listing

After a successful IDO and IEO, CODI finance is happy to announce the first of many Centralized Exchange listings for $CODI on P2PB2B.IO on the 15th of December 2021 at $0.055. The first IEO listing with P2PB2B made $CODI available to buyers all over the world. In building a technology...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Indian CoinDCX crypto exchange to go global in 2022, says exec

Ongoing uncertainty around cryptocurrency regulation in India isn't stopping domestic crypto companies from launching global offerings. Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX is preparing to move forward with its global crypto-to-crypto trading platform — dubbed Cosmex — in 2022, according to a senior executive at the company. Ramalingam Subramanian, head...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

PlatoFarm Secures $1.8 million In Seed Round Finance

PlatoFarm is a multi-chain blockchain and NFT game that supports the ERC-1155 and HRC-721 token protocols. The game tasks players with farming plants and raising livestock on a small farm to earn both MARK and PLATO tokens, which can be used with various NFT items to turn their barren land into busy cities. Players can also build their own guilds and start earning money playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Clearstream’s global securities financing volumes grow in November

Clearstream’s global securities financing volumes grow in November. Clearstream announces year-on-year increase of global securities finance business in monthly business review. The post-trade services provider has released its monthly figures, revealing a volume outstanding of €578.1 billion for November 2021, a 10 per cent increase from November 2020.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy