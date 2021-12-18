ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen company box truck?

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStolen from White Center, but Peyton sent this report and photo to ask for watchful eyes on both sides of the city-limits line:. White Ford box truck with 2 LED lights on back and extendable ladder on the side. License plate- C95272L￼. My dad Sean Sullivan woke up yesterday...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

CBS 46

Thieves steal $100,000 from Athens ATM using stolen truck

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — A brazen burglary at a credit union in Athens leads to two men getting away with around $100,000. The incident took place on Dec. 17 at the Georgia Federal Credit Union on Gaines School Road just after 2 a.m. When police arrived on scene they...
ATHENS, GA
Fox 32 Chicago

Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Lake View

CHICAGO - An Amazon truck was stolen in Lake View Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of North Marshfield. At about 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was delivering packages when he was approached by a male offender. The offender produced a firearm and demanded...
CHICAGO, IL
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Locate Stolen Truck In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. - On December 21 at 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the 13100 block of Hickory Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual breaking into a car and rummaging through it. Upon arrival, officers observed a male sitting in a black Ford F150 nearby. As the officer...
WALDORF, MD
wymt.com

Sheriff: Truck, furniture stolen in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen truck. The 1991 Ford F-150 was taken from the Stambaugh area of Johnson County. According to police, the truck was stolen before Thanksgiving. It was taken out on a car trailer being...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Thursday, December 2nd 5:19 p.m. Officers responded to Ulta on Euclid and Wilshire Blvd. regarding a security guard being attacked. The victim relayed that an individual set off the alarms in the store and became aggressive when confronted. The subject then pulled out a rope with metal inside (slungshot) and began to swing it at the security guard, eventually hitting him on the hand and shattering a window. The guard pepper-sprayed the subject and this caused the subject to run across the street. Robert Checote Lowry was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Vandalism, and Possession of a Slungshot.
SANTA MONICA, CA
cbslocal.com

4 Inside Stolen Truck Hospitalized After High-Speed Crash In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people inside a stolen Ford F-150 were taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered in a crash Sunday morning. According to Cheri Spottke of the Westminster Police Department, the pickup was traveling at high speed on 72nd Avenue when it clipped another car near Federal Boulevard, hit a tree and caught fire.
WESTMINSTER, CO
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping. It was one of three truck thefts in the city on the same night. The owner said his truck was locked and his keys were in the house. Ring camera video from neighbors showed it only took a few minutes for someone to get in the truck and drive away.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary attempt

One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch today, from Diane in Fauntleroy:. A man came to our door at 1:43 am (Wednesday) and tried to open our door. When it didn’t open, he left. We were not home at the time but it was captured on cameras. He was wearing very reflective clothing. I am still in the process of filing a police report. This was in the 9200 block of Fauntleroy Way SW.
SEATTLE, WA
99.9 KTDY

Stolen Goodwill Truck Found in Scott

Scott police say a man stole the Goodwill box truck from the Goodwill facility on Alfred Street. According to Chief Chad Leger, Gordon Rae Philip jumped into the truck's cab and took off while workers were unloading items from the back of the vehicle. An employee was inside the truck's rear when Philip drove away. That employee was able to escape without injury.
SCOTT, LA
wtvy.com

Hartford Police Dept. investigates multiple theft cases, including a stolen truck

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Police Departments across the Wiregrass are dealing with numerous property crimes, especially when it comes to criminals breaking into vehicles. Early Monday morning, the Hartford Police Department received multiple calls about cars being broken into. These break-ins happened along 7th, 8th and 9th Avenue between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m.
HARTFORD, AL
klkntv.com

LPD: Stolen truck used to pry open ATM, no money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln police say suspected thieves damaged a credit union’s ATM after prying it apart by using a stolen truck. On Saturday, Lincoln police received a call to the University of Nebraska Credit Union near 301 N 52nd Street before 7 a.m. LPD says the...
LINCOLN, NE
news24-680.com

Hunt For Stolen Truck Ends With Crash In Canyon Tuesday

The driver of a stolen pickup truck sought by Moraga police Tuesday suddenly fled into Canyon, colliding with two other cars and pinching off access to the leafy community for several hours. The vehicle, reported to be a Toyota Tacoma, was not being actively pursued by police – alerted to...
CANYON, CA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend robberies

The information is from police reports we requested today, both from armed robberies on Saturday:. WESTWOOD VILLAGE ROBBERY: Police were called to the center at 11:22 am Saturday after people called 911 about one man pointing a gun at another. The victim told officers he went there for a transaction he had arranged via OfferUp, to sell “a pair of Jordan 1 low-top tennis shoes, size 10.5, for $300,” according to the police report. Two people showed up and looked at the shoes, still in the victim’s car, which the report notes also held “a pair of Jordan 1 high-top sneakers which (the victim) was not selling but valued at approximately $1,500.” The report continues, “The subjects displayed a roll of US dollar bills with a $100 displayed on the outside.” The victim said the money looked fake. Then one person shoved and hit him; the victim fought back, and a bystander jumped in to help. But while they were subduing that person, the other one “collected the pair of high-top sneakers and one of the low-top shoes and ran out of sight” – returning with a “black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine visible,” telling the victim he’d kill him if he didn’t let go of the other person. So he did, and that person “fled to the front passenger seat of a waiting 2006-2012 light blue Nissan Altima.” One person got some photos of the armed robber and the vehicle; those have been provided to police.
SEATTLE, WA
WREG

VIDEO: Truck crashes into jewelry store, jewelry stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis businessman is left picking up the pieces after his store was burglarized Friday morning in a smash-and-grab. Video surveillance captured a truck driving into Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair in Midtown. That was the moment store owner Craig Cunningham’s life changed. “It’s very disappointing especially two weeks before Christmas,” he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KNOE TV8

Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Facebook post about a stolen F-150 has gained a lot of traction online with many saying their F-series vehicles have also been stolen. “It’s like watching that movie ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds’ but ‘Gone in Jackson, Mississippi,’” former F-150 owner, Scott Steele, said.
JACKSON, MS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeless man steps in to help police catch suspect in stolen fire truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Police say a man stole a fire truck outside a California hospital and led them on a chase, only surrendering after a homeless man stepped in to help. Police say the fire truck was outside UC Irvine Medical Center after dropping off a patient when someone jumped in and drove away, KCBS reported. The GPS tracker in the fire truck allowed California Highway Patrol to track the truck and pursue it, KCBS reported.
ANAHEIM, CA

