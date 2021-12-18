ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Huge explosion of gas that was trapped in Karachi sewage system kills 12 and injures eleven more in Pakistan

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in southern Pakistani killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others on Saturday, police and health officials said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi.

The powerful blast destroyed an HBL bank building. The entire structure of the Shershah bank branch was damaged and police have not ruled whether it was the work of militants.

The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below. The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris onto a petrol station on the other side of the building.

A view of the site after a gas explosion near a bank in Karachi, Pakistan today. Police have not ruled whether it was the work of militants
Rescuers hold a motorbike amid the debris of a bank building that collapsed after the gas blast in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan
The blast took place in the Paracha Chowk area of the Shersha, on northern bank of the Lyari River in Karachi
Emergency workers flocked to the site in a bid to rescue survivors of the blast who were trapped in the rubble of the bank

Mr Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Passerby Mohammad Sameer said he was in the crowded bank branch moments before the blast but left shortly before the explosion, and then rushed back to the damaged bank to rescue victims.

He said: 'Thank God I left the venue otherwise I would also been among the affected ones.'

Military officials with assault rifles and bullet-proof vests were soon seen at the site of the blast that killed at least 12 people
At least more 11 people were injured by the blast. A faded yellow digger was deployed to clear some of the debris at the scene
Local residents joined with emergency workers in helping remove debris by hand and search for anyone left injured by the explosion

Dr. Sabir Memon at Trauma Center Karachi said 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, at least three critically. He said several injured were sent to the intensive care unit.

Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh later said two of the injured died at the hospital raising the death toll to 12.

He said investigators were not ruling out the possibility the explosion was the work of militants.

'We will come up with a clear version once the explosives experts complete their job,' he added.

Pakistani security officials and emergency workers inspected the scene of the blast that took place
Emergency workers in masks pass forward stretchers to carry people injured or killed in the blast today
Work to clear the area and search for survivors carried on throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Pakistan
Much of the bottom floor of the building was blown apart, with debris flying across the road and landing in the petrol station opposite
A larger black digger clears rubble after a series of cordons were set up at the scene of the blast
A man eases himself down into a crater in the basement of the bank caused by the blast that took place today
The explosion ripped through the framework of the building, revealing concrete ripped apart and metal poles within its structure

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, said illegal construction over the sewage area of the explosion was under notice to vacate and the structures were to be demolished.

On Saturday evening another bomb, allegedly planted in a motorcycle parked in a bazar, exploded in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing one passerby and wounding four others.

Senior officer Fida Hussain said two of the wounded were transported to hospital in critical condition. No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sixth child dies in hospital after Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Another child has died from injuries sustained after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air in Australia, increasing the death toll to six.Chace Harrison, 11, was one of the nine children who fell from the bouncy castle set up at the Hillcrest Primary School fair in Devonport, Tasmania last week. The bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a strong gust of wind and travelled some distance before ending up in a tree, according to eye witness reports.The police said in a statement on Sunday that Chace “passed away in hospital this afternoon”.“Our thoughts continue to be...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

One dead, up to 100 missing in jade mine landslide in Myanmar

At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 70 are feared to have been buried under rubble after a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar.The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin state, which is the centre of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry, occurred around 4am local time on Wednesday (9.30pm GMT on Tuesday).Around 70 to 100 people, mostly jade miners, were working inside the mine when some of them were swept into a lake by overflowing mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation told Reuters.A rescue operation...
ACCIDENTS
