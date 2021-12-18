Bengals Worked Out Three Players

The NFL announced that WR Ja'Marr Chase, DE Trey Hendrickson and HB Joe Mixon have been voted to the AFC team for this season's Pro Bowl game. Chase was voted as a starter. "It's a tremendous honor for our players to be recognized among the league's best by their peers, coaches and fans," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "Ja'Marr, Trey and Joe have had terrific seasons, and their contributions both on and off the field have been critical for us all year long. Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, are major reasons we are in position to achieve our goals this season."

