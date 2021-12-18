ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Worked Out Three Players

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals brought in three free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Friday including John Brannon, Shyheim Carter and Daryl Worley, according to Aaron Wilson. Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy