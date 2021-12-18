ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers 1-0 Dundee: James Tavernier penalty moves champions seven points clear of Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit despite sluggish display against James McPake's Covid-hit side

By Scottish Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The grand experiment of converting James Tavernier from right-back to centre-half lasted no more than about five minutes. The Rangers captain’s strengths, of course, lie in marauding up the flank, slinging balls into the box and standing up to slam home the odd penalty-kick when needed.

That is clearer than ever now. If yesterday’s visit of a Covid-ravaged Dundee United started with the 30-year-old left a little exposed and looking bad, it ended with him showing much of the good he brings to the champions on a difficult afternoon in which they desperately needed someone to take the initiative.

The sight of Tavernier lining up in a central position before kick-off, with Nathan Patterson at right-back and Calvin Bassey out left, surprised everyone. There were certainly more alarm bells ringing pretty quickly when the action got underway — with the visitors starting on the front foot and asking some pretty serious questions of a hesitant-looking home defence.

To his credit, Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, presiding over the most unimpressive display of his reign so far, didn’t stand on ceremony. Tavernier went back out to right-back, Patterson switched to the left and Bassey returned to the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvQ1H_0dQbrZMN00
Rangers moved seven points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit by beating Dundee 1-0

In truth, Tavernier’s positional change was one of many things that failed to work for Rangers yesterday. Their midfield struggled to control the game, they created nowhere near enough and there was a real lack of meaningful tempo.

Joe Aribo had been left on the bench in the knowledge one more booking would rule him out of the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on January 2, but the sheer necessity to spark something in the team — make something, anything, happen — saw him thrown on for Scott Arfield with 26 minutes left to play and the game goalless.

That’s when Tavernier picked up the gauntlet. With just under 20 minutes to go, he raced up the right and fired a decent cross into the area. It struck the outstretched hand of defender Scott McMann and referee Alan Muir immediately pointed to the spot.

From there, Tavernier did the rest. A staggered run up ended with him burying the ball to the right of goalkeeper Trevor Carson in the most emphatic style and his dramatic knee slide to the ultras in the corner of the stadium spoke to a sense of almost as much relief as exultation.

Tavernier also delivered a great free-kick with ten minutes to play that Alfredo Morelos flicked into the net at the near post, only for linesman Ralph Gordon to raise his flag for offside, but this was an affair that was to remain uncomfortable for Rangers right until the very end.

With the game in time added-on, Darren Watson, one of the kids drafted in as a result of the five positive coronavirus tests that left the visitors decimated, saw a looping header bounce off the top of the crossbar after Connor Goldson had misjudged a long throw.

United manager Thomas Courts certainly felt it would have been no injustice had that effort earned his side a point.

Asked if they deserved an equaliser, Courts said: ‘I think we probably did. In the first half, there wasn’t much in it. Rangers had the bulk of the possession, but we probably had the best of the half-chances.

‘In the second, when we hit the bar at the bitter end, I thought a draw wouldn’t have been anything other than our just rewards.

‘We got a bit of live feedback during the game (about the penalty) and it was a flailing arm. It looked like it probably was a penalty. It is something you have to accept and it is frustrating that has been what separated the two teams.

‘Our organisation was excellent — as was our bravery on the ball — and it is just a bitter pill to swallow.’

The size of task Courts faced was summed up by the fact established faces in Benji Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs, Kieran Freeman, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Ilmari Niskanen were all unavailable. Coming into the side were four teenagers in the form of 16-year-old Craig Moore, Chris Mochrie, Watson and Archie Meekison.

Yet, on four minutes, this most unfamiliar selection fashioned an opening and made a real statement about they intended to approach the fixture.

Following a spot of interplay with Adrian Sporle, Nicky Clark regained the ball on the edge of the area and released a low shot that home goalkeeper Allan McGregor dived to save.

Tavernier looked rather stuck in the headlights as he prepared to deal with Sporle running towards him. Van Bronckhorst, at least, didn’t — moving his skipper back to his normal position shortly afterwards.

As the half developed, Rangers began to force United back. Yet, their play lacked spark and invention. Ianis Hagi is certainly no right winger. Certainly not in the way Van Bronckhorst wants his team to play.

The Romanian has great technical ability, but he just doesn’t have the pace to excel there. His move inside to a midfield role when Scott Wright came on at half-time was most merciful after a first half to forget.

Rangers struggled to get a solid grip on midfield in those initial exchanges too — thanks, in no small part, to the workrate of many of Courts’ younger players in that area. Moore, Meekison, Watson and Mochrie were sharp, alert, not shy of sticking a foot in. More than capable technically as well.

Meekison even picked up a booking towards the end of the first half for a professional foul on Glen Kamara as United threatened to become exposed.

Kamara just couldn’t get on the ball and influence things. Same for John Lundstram, who made way for Wright at the break. Yes, Tavernier had a swerving shot from distance saved by Carson on 16 minutes, with Morelos screwing an effort wide of the far post moments later, but there was little fluidity in the play.

Indeed, it took until time added-on at the end of the first half for Rangers to really threaten. Morelos climbed high to get on the end of a Patterson cross and Carson did well to tip his header over the crossbar.

The second half, in fairness, was dominated by Rangers. Yet, chances were few and far between.

Morelos blazed over shortly after the restart and it took until the 66th minute before visiting keeper Carson was called into action again.

Wright moved forward at pace, played a one-two with Morelos inside the area and saw the ball sit up perfectly for him directly in front of goal. Carson, however, got his body in the way of the ex-Aberdeen man’s poked effort to save.

United’s rearguard hadn’t done too much wrong all day. Yet, perhaps a little rattled by the sight of young Moore being taken off on a stretcher with a calf injury shortly after Wright’s chance, that lack of concentration — lack of self-awareness, maybe — from McMann proved so costly.

From a flailing arm to the top of a crossbar, the margins were fine for Rangers yesterday. Too fine for comfort. Six league wins out of six or not, Van Bronckhorst still has work to do.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Moore
Person
Trevor Carson
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Nicky Clark
Person
Glen Kamara
Person
Chris Mochrie
Person
Scott Mcmann
Person
Peter Pawlett
Person
Ian Harkes
SkySports

Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic in April to be shown live on Sky Sports

The next Old Firm clash at Ibrox in April between Rangers and Celtic is one of five Scottish Premiership games added to Sky Sports' live schedule. The latest additions also include a double-header on February 6, with Celtic's trip to Motherwell followed by Rangers vs Hearts at Ibrox. Rangers' visit...
SOCCER
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool are the 'OBVIOUS buyers' for in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland with Jurgen Klopp's side 'in the market for a new number nine next summer'

Liverpool are reportedly one of the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian striker looks likely to leave the Bundesliga side next summer once his £64m release clause kicks in. Haaland is considered as one of the most exciting players in the world and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Dundee United#Celtic#Scottish#Covid#Ibrox#Parkhead
Daily Mail

Southampton star James Ward-Prowse sets his sights on the World Cup with England after Euro 2020 heartache... while midfield ace is also targeting David Beckham's free-kick record

James Ward-Prowse will head into 2022 with his sights set firmly on both the World Cup finals and David Beckham's Premier League free-kick record. The Southampton skipper suffered the heartache of missing out on the England squad for this summer's delayed Euro 2020 after being named among a 26-man provisional party, and watched from his armchair as Gareth Southgate's men fell just short of glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham: Antonio Conte's men book their place in Carabao Cup semi-finals thanks to Lucas Moura's winner after frantic five minutes which saw Steven Bergwijn score before Jarrod Bowen equalised moments later

Having negotiated his way past West Ham last night, Antonio Conte immediately found himself between a rock and a hard place. Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Liverpool? Hardly ideal. Arsenal? Great for the fans, probably not so appetising for Conte. Chelsea? Well, you know. So when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Danny Mills urges Arsenal not to put 'too much, too soon' on latest wonderkid Charlie Patino after midfielder, 18, netted against Sunderland on his first-team debut for Mikel Arteta's Gunners

Danny Mills has urged Arsenal to keep new wonderkid Charlie Patino grounded after the 18-year-old midfielder scored on his Gunners first-team debut in midweek. Patino netted Arsenal's last goal in their 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final, in a momentous debut for the academy graduate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brentford 0-2 Chelsea: Blues leave it late to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals with Jorginho penalty wrapping up victory after Pontus Jansson's own goal as youngsters star

Thomas Frank wished for a little Christmas miracle and Brentford are unlikely to have a better chance of taking down the European champions but this night will go down as a triumph for Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea boss juggled his squad, started with three teenagers, resisted early pressure and relied...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy