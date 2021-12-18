Winter Chill

FEELING LIKE WINTER

This morning was the coldest so far this season. After wake-up teens and 20s, highs will only reach the mid 30s. You’ll see plenty of sunshine, other than some ocean effect clouds over the Cape and Islands this morning.

Winter official starts at 10:59 AM Tuesday during the Winter Solstice. It will feel like it too! Plan on sunrise 20s and seasonable highs in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds will develop as a weak front moves over the area, passing dry.

WEDNESDAY RAIN & ICE

Rain will hold off until Wednesday. A distant ocean storms will graze New England with showers. Rainfall in Boston should stay under 1/4″ but totals could go up to 1/2″ on the Cape and Islands, beginning early in the morning and winding down by late afternoon.

Although the steadiest rain will likely impact eastern MA, there is growing concern for icy roads in the morning away from the coastline. There’s the potential for light icing from freezing drizzle west of I-95 all the way into Central MA, the Merrimack Valley and Southern NH. Make sure to check back for more details as the exact extent and timing for any ice comes into focus.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Christmas itself looks unsettled. We could see a wintry mix early north and west of Boston, but right now I’m favoring rain in southern New England with snow in northern New England. We’re still many days away with time to clear up the details.

Sunday looks good with some breezy conditions.

Download the Boston 25 Weather app

© 2019 Cox Media Group