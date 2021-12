We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Still not formally announced, it appears that YouTube TV is getting two new channels this week: The Game Show Network and GetTV. I can confirm the addition of these channels, as I checked my own lineup and saw them there, with an episode of America Says playing on GSN and Good Times currently on getTV. DYNOMITE!

