UEFA

Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins at title-chasing Atalanta 4-1

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scores twice as Roma claims its first win against one of the top Serie A teams by 4-1 at Atalanta. Abraham scores...

vavel.com

Highlights and goals: Roma 1-1 Sampdoria in Serie A 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between AS Roma and Sampdoria matchday 19 of Serie A 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 2:07 PM2 hours ago. 72' GOOOOAL for Roma!. FINALLY A GOAL IN...
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Nightmare season for Lyon on and off the field

LYON, France (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon is 22 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain ahead of its final league game before the Christmas break. The domestic season has been a big disappointment for Lyon which used to dominate French soccer in the 2000s before the emergence of PSG. The arrival of coach Peter Bosz was meant to restore stability at Lyon. Seventeen games into the season, Lyon is instead left languishing in midtable. It has also been confronted by incidents of fan violence. Lyon plays Metz on Wednesday. PSG is at Lorient. Bordeaux hosts defending champion Lille.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s number of players who have COVID 19 has reached eight after David Alaba and Isco Alarcón tested positive. They join a list that already includes Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. None will be available for the Spanish leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
UEFA
kion546.com

10-man Sevilla held 1-1 by Barcelona, Kounde sent off

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has drawn 1-1 at home with Barcelona in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent’s face. Papu Gómez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute. Ronald Araújo headed in Ousmane Dembele’s corner kick to equalize for Barcelona just before halftime. Kounde saw a red card in the 64th after he slung the ball at Jordi Alba at close range following a dispute for the ball. Second-place Sevilla was left five points behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona stayed in seventh.
SOCCER
kion546.com

MATCHDAY: League Cup QFs in England; Real Madrid at Bilbao

Spanish leader Real Madrid visits Athletic Bilbao with both teams missing several players with coronavirus infections. Atlético Madrid visits Granada needing to bounce back after losing three straight. In England, West Ham plays Tottenham for a place in the semifinals of the League Cup after knocking out holder Manchester City. It’s far from Chelsea’s priority after falling from first to third in the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel’s team faces Brentford with the squad depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries. Leicester and Liverpool, who also meet in the quarterfinals, have been grappling with COVID-19 cases. Inter Milan has already been confirmed as winter champion but the Nerazzurri will be aiming to cap a fantastic year with a victory over Torino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Conte’s Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will play Tottenham in the League Cup semifinals and Arsenal will face Liverpool. Chelsea knocked out west London rival Brentford with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals after being handed a breakthrough in the 80th minute by Pontus Jansson’s own-goal before Jorginho’s penalty. Steven Bergwijn scored the opener and set up Lucas Moura’s goal as Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1. Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

