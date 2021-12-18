ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Joey Santoro: Introducing Fei Protocol V2

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this episode of the Epicenter Podcast, hosts Sunny Aggarwal & Statelayer sit down...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Fei-Rari Union Approved, Marking One the Largest DAO Mergers in DeFi History

A vote to merge Rari Capital, an open interest rate protocol that allows the creation of permissionless lending pools, and Fei Protocol, issuer on the native algorithmic stablecoin FEI, was approved on Tuesday at Ethereum (ETH) block height 13850929. Looking at the total value locked (TVL) in these projects, per...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why Proof of Stake is Flawed with Lane Rettig

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig. They discuss the history and logic behind Proof-of-Work, the drivers for developing new consensus protocols, how Proof-of-Stake is set to work within Ethereum, and the significant flaws and risks this proposed change entails.
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
cryptopotato.com

1inch Releases Limit Order Protocol v2, Improves ETH Token Swap Efficiency

1inch’s limit order protocol v2 is already operational with a promise of gasless ETH token swaps for certain coins. The popular decentralized exchange 1inch announced that the second version of its limit order protocol is now live. One of the most prominent features that the project outlined is allowing users to gaslessly place limit orders to swap into ETH dozens of tokens that support permits.
MARKETS
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
gearjunkies.com

Arturia unleashes PolyBrute V2.0 Soundshaper firmware

Arturia PolyBrute’s first major firmware update vastly expands the flagship Brute’s powerful morphing abilities, introducing a number of creative enhancements, inspiring presets, and radical features, for free. New Effects. Add an additional final EQ stage with 7 shapes to choose from, plus a vintage-style Ensemble effect for massive...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

DeFi & NFT Analytics

Mitchell Moos, CEO of Crypto Briefing interviews Alexandre Cailol, Head of Institutional Sales at Nansen, and Harsh Rajat, Founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), as they discuss the intersection between decentralized finance and analytics. Filmed on December 1, 2021, at the Dcentral conference.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Builds Civilization - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator, author, and developer Jimmy Song reads through the latest issue of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS
gamepressure.com

Keyboard & Mouse for Cloud (Chrome) v2.4 - For the gamers - Download

X Keyboard & Mouse for Cloud (Chrome) is a Chrome Extension by Idolize. A browser extension to control any game on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud) with a keyboard and mouse. The issue with xCloud. Microsoft's cloud gaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming (aka Project xCloud) lets you play your favorite...
VIDEO GAMES
marketrealist.com

Olympus Stock Declines Amid V2 Migration—Time to Buy the Dip?

Olympus (OHM) has dropped 70 percent from its all-time high of more than $1,400. The decline comes amid the V2 migration. Many investors are seeking the next crypto to explode and wonder if it's time to buy the dip. What’s Olympus' price prediction? How does the Olympus staking program work?
STOCKS
eteknix.com

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 Review

Five years ago, Creative launched their incredible Katana soundbar, and it was mighty impressive. It surprised me with just how freaking powerful it was, and frankly, I was always a little scared to take the volume up too much. The combination of multiple amplifiers and a dedicated subwoofer were always ready to impress. However, Now Creative is back again with the even more powerful Sound Blaster Katana V2! It’s bigger, it’s louder, it has some impressive new features, and I have absolutely no doubt it’s going to blow me away… possibly literally if it’s really louder than the old model. The old model was 75W RMS, but that’s not 126W RMS, and it promises to do much more than simply be louder.
ELECTRONICS
cryptonews.com

MetaVisa Hero Assembly NFT USD 100,000 Airdrop Event

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. MetaVisa is a layer-3 middleware protocol built on Ethereum, dedicated to developing a decentralized identity and building a credit system in Metaverse. MetaVisa has held 10 AMAs in the last two weeks with ten communities whose...
INDIA
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) w/ Dan Held

Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Artrade: Democratizing Digital Art and Access to NFT

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The excitement surrounding the NFT market means many opportunities for buyers and sellers. Unfortunately, this sector is still far from reaching its maturity and, therefore, presents many inconveniences that considerably limit its appeal to the general public. This observation led Artrade to develop an application specially designed for users, whether they are buyers or sellers, with many efforts in terms of ergonomics, whether it is at the level of the interface, integrated features or security.
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

The Future of Trading Card NFTs

In this episode of Overpriced JPEGs with host Carly Reilly, Franklin Fitch, the Director of Growth and Marketing for Parallel, gives a 101 breakdown of Parallel’s sci-fi backstory, lore, community, roadmap, and so much more. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Report on CoinLoan Performance in November

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. CoinLoan published its second report in 2021, showing all the key metrics growing in November. The information provided in the report includes essential indicators: user, profit, and asset growth. Crucial business metrics not only increased but hit an all-time high (the exchange, loan, and interest functionalities profits) and more than doubled (wallet deposits growth, asset exchange volume, and the issued loans number.) CoinLoan’s user base also increased and continues to expand.
MARKETS

