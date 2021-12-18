Joey Santoro: Introducing Fei Protocol V2

Five years ago, Creative launched their incredible Katana soundbar, and it was mighty impressive. It surprised me with just how freaking powerful it was, and frankly, I was always a little scared to take the volume up too much. The combination of multiple amplifiers and a dedicated subwoofer were always ready to impress. However, Now Creative is back again with the even more powerful Sound Blaster Katana V2! It’s bigger, it’s louder, it has some impressive new features, and I have absolutely no doubt it’s going to blow me away… possibly literally if it’s really louder than the old model. The old model was 75W RMS, but that’s not 126W RMS, and it promises to do much more than simply be louder.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO