The Houston Rockets begin a back-to-back tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tomorrow they will head to Indiana and get Jalen Green back, which is great news. The problem in front of Houston tonight is the defending champions. Milwaukee has dropped two games in a row and has been without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the last three games due to COVID protocols. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has missed those same three games with a knee issue. Middleton is not on the injury report and is expected to be available. As I write this, Antetokounmpo’s status is still uncertain.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO