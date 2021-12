Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully brought the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, into the anime with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has finally ended its re-run through the events of the Mugen Train arc, and with its newest episode officially took the first steps into its next major arc. This new arc will see Tanjiro and the others introduced to a flashy new world as the make their way to the Entertainment District, and with that introduction comes a whole new Hashira to team up with as shown by the first episode of this new arc.

