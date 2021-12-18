ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans activate LB Bud Dupree from IR

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dupree has missed the last three games with an abdominal injury. Although it was a less serious malady that the ACL tear that capped his 2020 season, it was frustrating nonetheless. Dupree, who tallied 19.5 sacks between 2019 and 2020, has collected just seven stops and one sack through seven games for the Titans this year. Still, he should provide a significant boost to a defense that’s currently fighting for playoff positioning, especially when he gets an opportunity to play against his former team, the Steelers, on Sunday.

As Tennessee gets ready for their showdown with the Steelers tomorrow, the team made some additional moves to their roster. The team promoted wideout Cody Hollister, offensive lineman Daniel Munyer, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong from their practice squad.

