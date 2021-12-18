ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets sign James Ennis III, Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN (Dec. 18, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward James Ennis III and free agent guard Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released. Ennis III (6’6”, 215) has appeared in 388 career games (140 starts) across...

YES Network

Nets sign Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day contract

BROOKLYN (Dec. 21, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Gabriel (6’9”, 205) has appeared in 51 career games (one start) across two seasons with New Orleans (2020-21), Portland (2020) and Sacramento (2019-20), recording averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Most recently, Gabriel has appeared in 12 games (10 starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season, averaging 13.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest. He also spent two seasons (2018-20) with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League.
