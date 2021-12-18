In Focus: Grosh brings Funk Night to The Rapids Theater

The Stern College Dramatic Society (SCDS) is bringing live theater back to Yeshiva University with a production of Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, directed by Reuven Russell. First produced in 2000, the play is based on the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint, used on watches and other objects that needed to be seen in the dark. The production, which features a cast of 10 people playing 30 roles, runs for four performances at the Schottenstein Theater on the Wilf Campus: Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at TicketLeap.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO