The Menchville Choral department held their concert, A Holiday Extravaganza, on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. From 7 pm to 8:15, there were a total of 15 holiday songs performed by the four choir classes directed by Jennifer Jarrett, Menchville’s Choir teacher, along with brief but lively paragraph readings of the Polar Express from Jarrett. The performances were an intriguing combination of soft and electric, seeming to take the audience with them on an adventure. There were a few glitches here and there however the performances from these extremely talented Menchville students should not be ignored.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO