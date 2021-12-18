ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Indoor High School Sports After Wrestling Tournament Related Outbreak

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In response to a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak in western Washington that was linked to high school wrestling tournaments last weekend, the Washington State Department of Health updated its health and safety requirements for high-contact indoor sports on Friday. The DOH is requiring that all athletes, coaches, trainers, and support...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

'Crisis Standards' Lifted for the Rest of North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated Crisis Standards of Care in the Panhandle Health District, joining the rest of the state - where crisis standards were deactivated on November 22. While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, the surge is currently no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available, say health officials.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Yelm, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
City
Lacey, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Puyallup, WA
Big Country News

Lewis-Clark State Nursing Program Earns More National Accolades

LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program continues to receive national accolades, the latest from BestAccreditedColleges.org, a school ranking website that helps students with their decision on where to attend college. LC State’s LPN to BSN program, which helps licensed practical nurses (LPNs) earn their bachelor's degree, is ranked...
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Sports#Westside#Cadet Classic#Doh#Covid#Lacey Sumner#Omicron
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy