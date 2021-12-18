Washington State Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Indoor High School Sports After Wrestling Tournament Related Outbreak

COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated Crisis Standards of Care in the Panhandle Health District, joining the rest of the state - where crisis standards were deactivated on November 22. While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, the surge is currently no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available, say health officials.

