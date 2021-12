Wolle Nyvelt is no stranger to powder. From his home in the Zillertal Valley all the way to the spines of Alaksa, he’s pretty much seen and ridden it all - both with bindings and without. Alongside AESMO, he’s now channeling his years of skating, snowboarding and surfing experience into the Hillside Project. When it comes to shaping boards for the powder, there are few people more experienced and knowledgeable. Wolle was kind enough to spare us a few moments from his busy schedule in the workshop and talk to us about what it takes to bring these boards to life for the team, and also for the rest of us.

