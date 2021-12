Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.

