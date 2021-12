This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2021. Bags, even more so than most clothing, serve a function — to stow, protect and transport our EDC (and then some). As such, they have to really work, meaning they can't falter at the first sign of some of additional weight or melt whenever mild weather turns sour. All of the bags below emphasize function first and foremost but balance form just the same. TLDR: These look good but the get the job done. (That's why they're the best bags of the year.)

