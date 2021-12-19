Bulldogs defeat Miners 31-24 to become New Mexico Bowl champions

The Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday defeated the UTEP Miners 31-24 to win the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl.

With this victory, the Dogs have achieved a ten-win season, their third in the past five years (the other two were in 2017 and 2018). It is also the team's first Bowl Game win since 2018.

The Bulldogs now have some positive momentum heading into 2022, with Jeff Tedford back for his second stint as head coach.

The game was held at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

After withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, it was unclear if Jake Haener would start the game. But number nine did play, while senior running back Ronnie Rivers did not because he is still nursing a previous injury.

Jordan Mims started in his place and was named the game's offensive most valuable player for his performance. He ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards

Taking advantage of Mims was a key part of the game plan, said Bulldogs interim head coach Lee Marks.

"We knew we were going to be able to rely on Jordan," he said. "To be honest, he's such a good player. One cut, get vertical, just downhill. He told me coach, 'I'm not going to get tired. And he did not. That's tremendous for him."

Safety Elijah Gates was named the defensive MVP.

(with inputs from the Associated Press)