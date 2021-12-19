Covid live: Germany tightens restrictions on travel from UK — as it happened

11.50pm GMT

A summary of today's developments

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – there will be a ban on carriage from the UK to Germany, except for German nationals, residents and transit passengers.

is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – there will be a ban on carriage from the UK to Germany, except for German nationals, residents and transit passengers. The Netherlands will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit Covid-19 infections because of the Omicron variant, prime minister Mark Rutte said. All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut from Sunday until January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9.

will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit Covid-19 infections because of the Omicron variant, prime minister Mark Rutte said. All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut from Sunday until January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9. More than 90,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the UK and 125 more people have died from Covid-19, according to the latest official figures.

The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to seven, the UK Health Security Agency said, from the previous figure of one.

of people with the Omicron variant has risen to seven, the UK Health Security Agency said, from the previous figure of one. Brazil on Saturday recorded 153 new Covid-19 deaths and 3,323 new coronavirus cases, the country’s health ministry said. However, the data is still not up to date, as the ministry is still struggling to reconcile its figures after a cyber attack on its systems over a week ago, Reuters reports.

on Saturday recorded 153 new Covid-19 deaths and 3,323 new coronavirus cases, the country’s health ministry said. However, the data is still not up to date, as the ministry is still struggling to reconcile its figures after a cyber attack on its systems over a week ago, Reuters reports. The UK ’s Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the cabinet. In his resignation letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, he wrote he was sad the unlocking from Covid restrictions had not proved “irreversible” as promised, and added: “I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”

’s Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the cabinet. In his resignation letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, he wrote he was sad the unlocking from Covid restrictions had not proved “irreversible” as promised, and added: “I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.” The mayor of London has declared a “major incident” over rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus infection in the capital that threaten to place strain on public services. Sadiq Khan took the decision, which allows for closer coordination between different public agencies, after consulting with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services.

has declared a “major incident” over rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus infection in the capital that threaten to place strain on public services. Sadiq Khan took the decision, which allows for closer coordination between different public agencies, after consulting with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services. A leading UK government adviser has said that a “circuit breaker” lockdown after Christmas would be “probably too late” and “we need to act now” to head off a huge surge of infections. Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear that plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.

government adviser has said that a “circuit breaker” lockdown after Christmas would be “probably too late” and “we need to act now” to head off a huge surge of infections. Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear that plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5 to three days, the World Health Organization said.

11.24pm GMT

Brazil on Saturday recorded 153 new Covid-19 deaths and 3,323 new coronavirus cases, the country’s health ministry said.

However, the data is still not up to date, as the ministry is still struggling to reconcile its figures after a cyber attack on its systems over a week ago, Reuters reports.

Nearly 618,000 Brazilians have died from Covid-19, the second highest total in the world after the US.



10.57pm GMT

Police officers have suffered minor injuries during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square in London , the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, the Met added. No injuries were reported.

A further incident occurred when beer cans and flares were thrown at officers on Whitehall.

The force said that their officers were also subjected to abuse and physical violence elsewhere on Whitehall, leading to several more officers sustaining minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Related: Police suffer minor injuries in London scuffles with anti-vax protesters

10.41pm GMT

As coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the Premier League fixture list in England , the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp outlined a future whereby a vaccine refusenik could be more trouble than he is worth: as a threat to his teammates, creating a two-tier system when he has to be separated from the rest of the squad and a logistical nightmare as the need to quarantine could rule him out of many a game.

Related: Covid chaos leads Klopp to demand action to tackle anti-vaxx players | Richard Jolly

10.26pm GMT

Germany tightens restrictions on travel from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – there will be a ban on carriage from the UK to Germany, except for German nationals, residents and transit passengers.

Everyone entering Germany from Britain, whether vaccinated or not, will need a negative PCR test and is required to quarantine for 14 days.

The country’s public health authority, the Robert-Koch-Institut, announced the new rules on Saturday evening as it classified the UK as an area of variants of concern due to Omicron.

It said the restrictions could last until at least 3 January, PA reports.

10.08pm GMT

You can follow the latest Covid developments in Australia here:





Related: Australia news live update: calls for measures to restrict Covid spread after record cases in NSW

9.55pm GMT

The UK ’s Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has resigned from the cabinet, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is said to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week. But the Mail on Sunday reports he had been persuaded to stay on until January.

The newspaper says it was the introduction of plan B coronavirus measures, including the implementation of Covid passes, that prompted Lord Frost’s decision.

Related: Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns over Covid plan B measures

9.33pm GMT

Iran is evacuating its envoy to Yemen ’s rebel Houthi movement after he contracted Covid-19, Iran’s foreign ministry said.

“In order to transfer him (Irlu) to our country for treatment, the Foreign Ministry conducted consultations with some regional countries to prepare for his transfer, which is currently under way,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Twitter: “Under an Iranian-Saudi agreement reached through contacts with Iraq, the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa was transferred on an Iraqi plane due to his health condition,” Reuters reports.



9.21pm GMT

France will compensate ski resorts hit by the ban on British tourists and will try to steer more French tourists to the mountains to make up for lost earnings, the tourism minister said.

Under new rules taking effect on Saturday, meant to protect from importing the Omicron variant, holiday travel from Britain is not allowed and only French nationals and their partners, as well as foreigners with a permanent residence in France, can enter the country from the UK.

Tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM TV that British tourists accounted for about 15% of French ski resort customers overall, but the percentage was much higher in some resorts such as Val d’Isere, Courchevel and Meribel.

“Last year the government has provided 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) of support for the sector and we will continue to stand by the industry,” Lemoyne said, without specifying what measures could be implemented.

He added that because of a new lockdown in the Netherlands, Dutch tourists, who account for about 5% of the customers in French ski resorts, may also be more scarce this season, Reuters reports.

8.13pm GMT

Here is more on UK government scientists’ stark warning there are now hundreds of thousands of infections every day.

The daily number could reach between 600,000 and 2m by the end of the month if new restrictions are not brought in immediately, they said.

The government’s SPI-M-O group of scientists, which reports to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also warned that, based on their modelling, hospitalisations could peak between 3,000 and 10,000 a day and deaths at between 600 and 6,000 a day.

Related: UK scientists: bring in curbs now or face up to 2m daily Covid infections as Omicron spreads

7.58pm GMT

US president Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant of coronavirus, NBC News reported.

Biden is expected to go beyond his “winter plan” with additional steps to help communities in need, Reuters reports.

7.37pm GMT

France hopes that a planned new vaccine pass that will be required to enter public places will persuade more people to get inoculated against Covid-19 as the country faces a rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the health minister said.

The government does not want to impose new curfews or lockdowns on people who have been vaccinated, but the threat of Omicron means authorities have to increase pressure on those refusing vaccination, Olivier Veran said on France Inter radio.

“We cannot continue to say that the choice of not getting vaccinated is a choice that has no consequences,” Veran said.

Prime minister Jean Castex said on Friday the government will propose a bill in parliament in January to change France’s “health pass” into a “vaccine pass”, meaning only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter indoor public places such as bars, restaurants and cinemas.

Veran said the government would ask MPs to also consider making the vaccine pass a requirement on trains and planes, and to make it mandatory to show proof of identity along with the pass. “There is too much fraud,” he said.

Veran said Omicron was currently suspected to account for up to 10% of new coronavirus cases and that could rise to more than 50% early next year, Reuters reports.

7.23pm GMT

Australia could take until well into next year to hit an 80% booster vaccination rate, with the rollout currently ranking almost last out of 70 countries, Guardian analysis shows.

Boosters are now available to anyone who has had a second dose of a Covid vaccine more than five months ago .

However, Australia’s slow initial vaccine rollout meant that more than half of all second doses were administered in the final four months of 2021. So with a five-month dosing interval, the people who received their second doses late in 2021 won’t be eligible for a booster until February.



Related: Australia won’t reach 80% Covid booster rate until well into 2022, analysis shows

7.07pm GMT

France has reported 58,536 new coronavirus cases and a total of 94,404 Covid-related deaths in hospital, up by 85, Reuters reports.

6.49pm GMT

British musician Brian May said it has been “a truly horrible few days” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Queen guitarist, 74, warned others to take care so the illness does not jeopardise their festive celebrations, PA reports.

He shared a photo of a lateral flow test with two red lines and wrote: “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.

“And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.

“Please take extra care out there, good folks.”

6.40pm GMT

Guests invited to a holiday party at the home of the leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr in the US were urged to be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 because, Kennedy said, he is “not always the boss at my own house”.

Speaking to Politico, which reported the request before the party in California last week, Kennedy said his wife, the actor Cheryl Hines, was behind it.

He also said no effort was made to check if guests had been vaccinated or recently tested.



Related: Guests urged to be vaccinated at anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr’s party

6.20pm GMT

Netherlands entering new lockdown

The Netherlands will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit Covid-19 infections because of the Omicron variant, prime minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut from Sunday until January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9.

The number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25.

Rutte said: “The Netherlands is again shutting down.

“That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Reuters reports.

6.01pm GMT

Restrictions “similar in scale to the national lockdown” are needed to keep hospital admissions from coronavirus below previous peaks, experts in the UK have warned.

Amid high numbers of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) revealed the bleak picture painted by advisers throughout December as the threat from the strain rose.

Advice included that indoor mixing is the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of the variant of coronavirus, and that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events”.

5.52pm GMT

Two US Air Force crew members supporting US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s travel last week to the UK and south-east Asia have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the airforce said.

It brings the total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 traveling on Blinken’s plane last week to three, Reuters reports.

“Both aircrew members were fully vaccinated. Neither had come into close contact with the secretary of state or senior staff,” an Air Force spokesperson told Reuters.

“One aircrew member is asymptomatic, while the other is experiencing mild symptoms.”

5.43pm GMT

Large swathes of the UK have no vaccination walk-in centres, it has emerged, sparking fears the government will miss its target of offering all adults a booster jab by the end of this month.

As the tide of Omicron cases surges, thousands seeking a third vaccination without having to wait days or weeks for an appointment are driving miles to neighbouring counties. People without transport and those for whom a walk-in centre is the only option – because they do not have a GP or an NHS number – have no access to Covid booster jabs.

Several cities, including Norwich, Peterborough and York, have no walk-in centres. And there are no walk-in boosters available in entire counties, including Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Buckinghamshire, although some offer third doses for people with weakened immune systems.

Related: Lack of walk-in vaccine centres puts England’s booster jab target at risk

5.27pm GMT

More data from Italy . Patients in hospital with coronavirus – not including those in intensive care – stood at 7,576 on Saturday, up from 7,520 a day earlier.

There were 95 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 70 on Friday.

The total number of intensive care patients increased to 953 from a previous 923, Reuters reports.

697,740 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 669,160, the health ministry said.



5.12pm GMT

Official figures show that 817,625 people in the UK have received their booster Covid jab in the latest 24-hour period, which brings the total number of jabs delivered to more than 27 million.

5.01pm GMT

People attend a ‘No Green Pass’ rally in Turin. Italy made the so-called ‘Green Pass’ (EU Digital Covid Certificate) compulsory to enter all public and private workplaces on 15 October, and put a tighter version into effect from 06 December 2021 until 15 January 2022. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

4.53pm GMT

Italy reported 123 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was 28,064.

Italy has registered 135,544 deaths linked to Covid-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.365 million cases to date, Reuters reports.

4.39pm GMT

4.33pm GMT

Indoor mixing is the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of the Omicron variant, UK experts have warned, as documents revealed advisers cautioned that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events”.

Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Saturday revealed the advice it had given to ministers.

And at a meeting on Thursday the experts said that stricter measures may be needed for Omicron, because of its transmissibility.

Minutes from the meeting said this could include “reducing group sizes, increasing physical distancing, reducing duration of contacts and closing high-risk premises”.

They said that lateral flow tests should also be used on a group basis – so if one person in a group tests positive before going to an event, their whole group should also not attend, even if they did not test positive.

The experts warned that “hospitalisations in the UK will reach high levels in about two weeks even if transmission is reduced soon” and predicted between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions per day in England by the end of the year, PA reports.



4.25pm GMT

Summary

Headlines from today’s coronavirus coverage in the UK and around the world include:

More than 90,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the UK and 125 more people died from Covid-19, according to the latest figures. The increase in cases comes amid the suspected rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus.

The increase in cases comes amid the suspected rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus. They included 10,059 new confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the UK, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the country to 24,968 . The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant rose to seven, while there were 85 people in hospital with it.

. The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant rose to seven, while there were 85 people in hospital with it. The mayor of London declared a “major incident” over rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus infection in the capital that threatened to place strain on public services. Sadiq Khan took the decision after consulting with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services.

Sadiq Khan took the decision after consulting with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services. UK cabinet ministers have received a briefing on the latest situation regarding the Omicron variant. There was no meeting of the cabinet or further discussion, according to a report by the PA Media news agency, but ministers were given an update on the data surrounding the variant.

There was no meeting of the cabinet or further discussion, according to a report by the PA Media news agency, but ministers were given an update on the data surrounding the variant. A government adviser said a “circuit breaker” lockdown after Christmas would be “probably too late” and “we need to act now” to head off a huge surge of infections. Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said plan B measures alone would not be enough.

Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said plan B measures alone would not be enough. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than Delta, the World Health Organization has said. The new variant had a doubling time of 1.5 to three days, said the UN health agency, which reported it had been detected in 89 countries across all six WHO regions as of 16 December.

The new variant had a doubling time of 1.5 to three days, said the UN health agency, which reported it had been detected in 89 countries across all six WHO regions as of 16 December. Almost 3,000 locations in England were being taken over by vaccination centres on Saturday. The football grounds Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Wembley were among them, as were the Christmas market at Chester Cathedral, the Liverpool Christmas Ice festival and Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

That’s it from me, Damien Gayle, for today. I’ll leave you in the capable hands of my colleague Nadeem Badshah.

4.11pm GMT

UK reports over 90,000 new cases of coronavirus

More than 90,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the UK and 125 more people have died from Covid-19, according to the latest official figures.

The increase in cases comes amid the suspected rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus.

The figure for the number of deaths includes all individuals who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

4.02pm GMT

Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, has conceded that the Biden administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, and said she fears “misinformation” over vaccines will prolong the pandemic well into a third year, writes Richard Luscombe for the Guardian US.

The vice-president’s candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “ struggling ” to make a mark as Joe Biden’s No 2 and was keen for a more prominent role.

Harris, who has suffered the same sinking approval ratings as the 79-year-old president, was seen as shoo-in for the 2024 Democratic nomination until Biden said last month he would seek a second term. The White House said on Thursday that Harris would be his running mate again.

Harris’s comments about Covid, in which she also appeared to place blame on the medical community for a lack of foresight, would seem to confirm the administration’s view that the pandemic is its biggest obstacle to progress.

“We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not – upon whose advice and direction we have relied – didn’t see Delta coming,” Harris said.

“We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

Related: Kamala Harris concedes White House ‘didn’t see’ Delta and Omicron coming

3.13pm GMT

Omicron deaths in England rise to seven

The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to seven, the UK Health Security Agency said, from the previous figure of one.

Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron rose to 85, from 65.

3.12pm GMT

Sadiq Khan declares "major incident" over Covid surge in London

The mayor of London has declared a “major incident” over rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus infection in the capital that threaten to place strain on public services.

Sadiq Khan took the decision, which allows for closer coordination between different public agencies, after consulting with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services, according to a statement.

It comes after the UK on Friday reported the largest 24-hour increase in the number of new cases since the pandemic began.

A major incident is defined as an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agency, the mayor’s office said.

Khan said : “The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of Covid-19 to our city.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant with cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again. We are already feeling the impact across the capital and while we are still learning about this variant, it’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimise the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination programme.

“We know that the vaccine offer our best defence against the virus. There are now more clinics in London delivering vaccines than at any point during the pandemic. I urge all Londoners to book their appointment or to go to one of the many walk-in centres across the capital as soon as you can.”

Khan, from the opposition Labour party, also declared a major incident in January when rising Covid-19 cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

The Omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 80% of new Covid-19 cases in London.

3.04pm GMT

Thousands join anti-Covid passport protest in London

Thousands of people are marching through London in a protest against vaccine passports, with the hashtag #londonprotest trending on Twitter.

Online posters advertising the event asked people taking part to gather from 12pm at Parliament Square in Westminster, from where they have since began a march through the capital.

Among those marching with protesters were Gillian McKeith, former host of Channel 4’s You Are What You Eat, and Maajid Nawaz, the LBC radio host.

In a video posted to Twitter , Nawaz pointed to a stream of people marching through the city, and said: “This is endless, it goes on as far as the eye can see. When I say we are coming, this is what I mean; you see how many people are coming.”

According to a report in the Express, the demonstration was organised by a coalition of groups including Take a Stand London, Save Our Rights UK, and The Great Reopening.

Many of those marching held placards that had been printed by a group called Together, which hosts an online petition against vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations and the government’s summary introduction of Covid powers that has been signed by more than 167,000 people.

The protest had its critics online, however, with some observers suggesting that by gathering together those taking part would make lockdowns more likely by increasing transmission of the virus.

2.54pm GMT

More than 10,000 new Omicron cases confirmed in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported 10,059 new confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the UK.



This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the country to 24,968.

According to the latest figures released on Saturday, the number of confirmed Omicron cases in England stood at 23,168 - up 9,427 on the previous day’s total.



Cases in Northern Ireland rose to 827, a rise of 514.

Scotland’s cases have reached 792, an increase of 96.

In Wales there are 181, up 22 on the previous day.

2.29pm GMT

Scotland has recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 5,917 positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the PA Media news agency.



The daily figures from the Scottish government show 494 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 34 are in intensive care.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - now stands at 9,780.

The test positivity rate stands at 12.2%.

A total of 4,369,398 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 3,988,961 have received their second dose and 2,436,952 have received a third dose or booster.

2.02pm GMT

Omicron is spreading rapidly in Italy , with new cases identified in both the north and south of the country, according to the national health institute (ISS).

The health agency reported that regional laboratories had so far identified 84 cases of the new coronavirus variant on Saturday, “a strong acceleration” from 55 early on Friday, according to Reuters.

Thirty-three cases were found in Lombardy, around Milan, in the north of Italy; 20 more were identified in Campania, the southern region centred on Naples.

Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the ISS, said the spread of Omicron was “widely expected, in line with what we have seen in other countries, and we will probably see an increase in cases in coming days”.

Italy reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 123 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 28,632 from 26,109.



This is Damien Gayle back at the controls of the blog now.

1.55pm GMT

UK cabinet ministers have received a briefing on the latest situation regarding the Omicron variant, according to the PA Media news agency.

The agency said it understood there was no meeting of the cabinet or further discussion but ministers were given an update on the data surrounding the variant.

1.43pm GMT

A rush of passengers travelling to France to beat the country’s ban on UK tourists that came into force at 11pm on Friday has led to a knock-on effect on freight traffic, resulting in long queues of lorries.



There were lengthy tailbacks on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover and at the entrance to the Channel tunnel on Saturday, PA reports.



A day earlier there were queues at the Port of Dover after many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward to avoid new restrictions imposed by France.

It was hoped freight traffic queues would clear by Saturday afternoon.



Freight lorries queuing on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover on 18 December, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

A spokeswoman for Eurotunnel said:



Congestion in Dover overnight and on the A20 into Dover this morning has led to a transfer of freight traffic to Eurotunnel.

There is currently slow-moving traffic on the approach to J11A (Eurotunnel exit) on M20, but freight is flowing through the tunnel at normal rates and so this will disappear in the coming hours.



She said all passengers who wanted to get to France through the Channel tunnel before the deadline had been able to do so.



Under the new rules brought in due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, UK citizens now need a “compelling reason” to enter France, with trips for tourism or business banned.



Hauliers, transport workers and French nationals and their UK spouses and children are exempt from the new rules.

1.08pm GMT

A Dutch government spokesperson has confirmed reports that new stricter measures will be announced at a press conference this evening.

Health ministry spokesperson Axel Dees told Reuters there would be a government press conference to announce new measures at 7pm (1800 GMT). He did not comment on the types of measures that would be announced.

The Dutch government is expected to announce a “strict” Christmas lockdown under which everything but essential stores will close amid fears over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch media reported.



The government is meeting on Saturday with its health experts who have recommended the closure of all non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues.

In the city centre of Leiden , around 20 km outside The Hague, people flocked to the main shopping street to get last-minute gift shopping done.



Some stores, like toy stores and luxury skincare and cosmetics shops, had lines outside, with the manager of a cosmetics shop telling Reuters it was “much busier than usual”.

The prime minister, Mark Rutte, said earlier this week that Omicron could be the dominant coronavirus variant in the Netherlands by January.



On Friday the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) reported 15,433 new Covid-19 cases, down around 25% from a week earlier, but higher than the peak of any previous wave.



12.54pm GMT

Hello, I’m Jedidajah Otte and I’ll be taking over for a bit. Feel free to get in touch if you have anything to flag you think is relevant to our coverage, I’m on Twitter @JedySays or you can email me .



12.22pm GMT

Cabinet ministers to be briefed on Covid data

UK cabinet ministers are meeting for a briefing on the latest Covid data this afternoon, which is expected to reflect concerning predictions of hospital admissions as Omicron cases continue to rise, writes Michael Savage , policy editor on the Observer.

A Cobra meeting is also due with the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

12.15pm GMT

The New Year’s celebration fireworks display on the ChampsÉlysées in Paris has been cancelled, after scientific advisers warned of risks associated the festive season.

“The fireworks will not take place, nor unfortunately will there be any DJ sets,” the mayor’s office told AFP. In an announcement, the Paris municipal authorities said that “with regret that we will have to cancel all the festivities planned on the Champs-Élysées on 31 December.”

The announcement was in line with new recommendations laid out by government scientific advisors to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“With regard to the acceleration of the pandemic, and the risks related to the end-of-year festivities, authorities should impose significant restrictions,” France’s scientific panel said.



11.28am GMT

Post-Xmas lockdown 'too late', says Sage member

A leading government adviser has said that a “circuit breaker” lockdown after Christmas would be “probably too late” and “we need to act now” to head of a huge surge of infections.

Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear that plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.

Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now, adding “all the science suggests that (plan B is) not going to be enough”.

He said: “The only way really, or at least the most effective way, we can have an immediate effect is to decrease the number of contacts we have.

“In many ways, the most effective way of diminishing contact is to have a circuit-breaker.

“Now, you could have it after Christmas, the problem is after Christmas it’s probably too late, it’s probably by then we will have had a huge surge of infections with all the impact upon society.

“When people say ‘look, we don’t want to close down’, of course, we don’t want to close down. But the problem is at the moment, things are closing down anyway, because of the spread of infection.

“So I think we need to act now.”

It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.

11.20am GMT

Trials of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged two to five have found it did not provide expected levels of immunity in children of that age, CNN reports.

The research found that two child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech were working for babies aged up to the age of two, but not in older children. Pfizer said it would “amend” the trial to add a third dose for the older group.

CNN quoted the pharmaceutical company as saying: “The study will now include evaluating a third dose of 3 micrograms at least two months after the second dose of the two-dose series to provide high levels of protection in this young age group.”

The child dose of Pfizer vaccine is a fraction of the size given to older age groups. Injections given to 12-year-olds and over contain 30 micrograms of vaccine while children aged from five to 11 are injected with 10 micrograms.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the changes probably mean a delay in authorization for vaccines for younger children.

10.44am GMT

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the World Health Organization has said.

In its latest technical update on the coronavirus pandemic, the UN health agency said data on the clinical severity of Omicron remains limited.

“More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity,” the WHO said.

It added: “There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron.”

With cases rising so rapidly, hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places. “Hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed.”

10.25am GMT

Omicron spreads significantly faster than Delta, says WHO

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5- to 3 days, the World Health Organization has said.

The Omicron variant, which was designated as a variant of concern on 26 November, has been identified in 89 countries across all six WHO regions as of 16 December, Reuters quoted the WHO as saying.

10.13am GMT

An announcement on a strict Christmas lockdown is expected in the Netherlands , with the government expected to close everything but essential shops.

The government is meeting on Saturday with its health experts who have recommended the closure of all non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues.



The Dutch national broadcaster, NOS, and the news agency ANP cited government sources saying a press conference announcing the new measures would be held at 7pm. However, a spokesman for the health ministry, Axel Dees, declined to comment on any proposed measures or the timing of any press conference.

It is only days since the government ordered that the 5pm to 5am closure of bars, restaurants and most stores, introduced in late November, would continue until 14 January.

9.47am GMT

More than 1.18bn people in China have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a spokesperson for the country’s national health commission has said.

Mi Feng told a press conference on Saturday that more than 2.66bn Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.

“China is meeting the growing pressures of guarding against inbound cases, with a total of 77 countries and regions having reported cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19,” Mi was quoted as saying by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

A child receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

9.38am GMT

9.20am GMT

Portugal became the latest country to widen distribution of Covid vaccines to children over five on Saturday.

More than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend in the country, which already has 88.9% vaccine coverage in older groups.

A nurse prepares a vaccine syringe. Photograph: Nuno Cruz/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

France is set to follow suit next week.

The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved a lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.



Denmark, where there has been a surge in cases attributed to the new Omicron variant, and some Austrian regions began offering vaccines to younger children in November.

The US was the first large country to widen access to young children and has so far vaccinated more than 5m in the five-to-11 age bracket.

9.07am GMT

Plans are being formulated for a two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown in England after Christmas, although a final decision on new restrictions is yet to be taken, the Times reports.

The draft regulations would return England to similar restrictions as those seen in spring, with indoor mixing banned except for work purposes and pubs and restaurants limited to table service outdoors.

Schools and shops would remain open, but the “rule of six” would be reimposed for meetings with friends and family, weddings and funerals would be limited to 15 to 30 people, and the most-vulnerable would once again be advised to “shield”.

According to the Times, some sources said planning was under way to recall parliament next week to debate the restrictions. They could prove politically difficult for the prime minister, after a rebellion by 100 of his MPs against the plan B restrictions, including Covid passes for public events, earlier this week.

8.46am GMT

The football grounds Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Wembley and the racecourses, Sandown Park, Bath and Chelmsford are among the almost 3,000 sites taken over by vaccination centres in England this weekend.

Other venues open this weekend include the Christmas Market at Chester Cathedral, the Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival, Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and London’s Oxford Street, where there will be a vaccine bus.

More than 21 million booster jabs have been delivered by the NHS in England so far, NHS England said. On Monday Boris Johnson announced that the government would aim to offer a booster to every single adult in the UK by the end of December.

Wembley Stadium will be among almost three thousand sites used as vaccination centres this weekend. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Many vaccination sites across the country are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, the NHS told the PA Media news agency, adding that in every community there should be slots available at least 16 hours a day.

NHS national medical director, Prof Stephen Powis, said: “From stadiums to racecourses and mobile buses to Christmas markets, NHS Covid vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in our history, is pulling out all the stops to make it easier than ever.

“Thanks to the hard work of our health service staff and brilliant volunteers we have already delivered record boosters so far this week but we want to keep up the momentum so if you haven’t taken up the offer yet get boosted now.”

8.40am GMT

Olivier Veran, France ’s health minister, has said the spread of the Omicron variant is the main reason behind plans for stricter vaccine pass measures.

Under the current regulations, a recent negative Covid test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places, but a new health pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Veran, speaking on France Inter radio, also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11.

8.31am GMT

Seven to 10% of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of the Omicron variant, the country’s health minister, Olivier Veran, said on Saturday, as a ban on travellers from the UK comes into force.



From Saturday morning, travellers will only be allowed to enter France from the UK if they are travelling for “compelling reasons”, unless they are French nationals, residents or hauliers.

Even then, those wanting to travel will have to show a negative Covid test and self-isolate for two days after arriving in the country.

On Saturday, Veran said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative Covid test is sufficient for entering public places.

8.31am GMT

Stricter Covid restrictions must be introduced “very soon” in England to prevent hospital admissions rising to 3,000 a day, according to leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, seen by BBC News .

The leaked minutes, from a meeting of government scientific experts held on Thursday, warn that any delay in imposing new restrictions “would greatly reduce the effectiveness”.

So far the government has taken a relatively light touch despite fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, with the UK setting new records for lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 for two days in a row this week.

The Sage minutes say: “If the aim is to reduce the levels of infection in the population and prevent hospitalisations reaching these levels, more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon.”

“The timing of such measures is crucial,” say the Sage minutes. “Delaying until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it less likely that these would prevent considerable pressure on health and care settings.”

This is Damien Gayle kicking off the Guardian’s coronavirus live blog coverage this morning. All day I will be bringing you the latest Covid-related updates and headlines.

Seen a story you think we should be covering? Drop me a line on my Twitter profile @damiengayle , or via email to damien.gayle@theguardian.com