Nets news: Kevin Durant enters health and safety protocol, out vs. Orlando

 4 days ago
The Nets were already preparing to play with an extremely short bench on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, but news broke Saturday morning that Brooklyn’s roster problems are getting even worse.

Two days after carrying the Nets to a win over the 76ers with a stellar 34-point performance, Nets superstar Kevin Durant has entered the league’s health and safety protocol.

Durant joins a long list of seven other Nets players already in protocol, which includes LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson and Paul Millsap.

It’s unclear how much time Durant will miss in protocol. Players do have the ability to test out of protocol early, as Russell Westbrook did for the Lakers on Friday. It’s a busy time of the year for the Nets, who will host the Nuggets in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, then play the Wizards on Tuesday. The Nets will then head west for a visit to Portland on Dec. 23, before a Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Orlando Magic#Nuggets#Wizards#Nets#The Los Angeles Lakers#Covid#Wojespn
