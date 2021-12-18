ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets vs. Magic: Prediction, point spread, odds and betting picks

By Ajayi Browne
 4 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on YES Network and Bally Sports Florida.

[UPDATE]: Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocol and will miss Saturday’s game.

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets notable injuries:

Nets: Kyrie Irving (not with team), James Harden (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris (ankle recovery), LaMarcus Aldridge (health and safety protocols), Paul Millsap (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter (health and safety protocols) and James Johnson (health and safety protocols) and Kevin Durant (health and safety protocol) are out for Brooklyn.

Magic: Mo Bamba (ankle recovery), Moritz Wagner (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross (health and safety protocols), RJ Hampton (hip recovery), Ignas Brazdeeikis (health and safety protocols), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle recovery), E’Twaun Moore (knee recovery), Markelle Fultz (ACL recovery), Jalen Suggs (thumb recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (knee recovery) are out for Orlando.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Nets -6.5
  • Money line: Nets -260 / Magic +205
  • Over-under: 211.5

Advice and prediction

The Nets simply can’t underestimate the Magic for this game and have to apply pressure right out the gates. The sooner they could build a comfortable lead, the sooner Kevin Durant could rest and other players could play more minutes. It’s inevitable that the defense will cause havoc, it’s all a matter of if the offense could heat up in the opening minutes. Still, with the Magic on a back-to-back and in a worse position roster-wise than the Nets, this should be an easy cover for Brooklyn.

Prediction: Nets 116, Magic 92

