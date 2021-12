PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed on Saturday in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of North American Street at 12:46 p.m.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made.

