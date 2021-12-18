ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Fencing, construction company staffers help Greater Pittston Santa Squad

 5 days ago
Rutkoski Fencing, Merut Construction, and Keystone Fence employees recently partnered with the Greater Pittston Santa Squad to help ensure every child in the Greater Pittston Area wakes up to toys under their tree on Christmas morning. The generous giving provided the opportunity to sponsor 10 children through the non-profit organization and make the holiday and community a little brighter this holiday season. Shown from left are: Taylor Schechter, Dave Cawley, Carl Heck, Becky Mattei, and Megan Rutkoski.

