Phish, who have made a tradition out of New Year’s Eve concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, have rescheduled their 2021-22 “New Year’s Run” due to the surge of Covid-19 in the New York area. The shows will now take place April 20-23, 2022, including a three-set show (as originally planned for New Year’s Eve) on April 22. Yes, you read right: The first rescheduled show is on 4/20. The band’s announcement follows in full: With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO