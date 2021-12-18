ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Man who allegedly shot RMNP ranger faces additional charges

By Kieran Nicholson - The Denver Post (TNS)
 4 days ago

Dec. 18—A man who allegedly exchanged shots with a park ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park faces additional charges in connection to the Dec. 8 incident.

Daron Marquel Ellis appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver on Monday and was charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Colorado.

Ellis also faces charges brought by the Larimer County District Attorney's Office for alleged criminal acts committed prior to the shooting and outside the park boundaries, according to the DA's office. The defendant is also charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, both felonies, and use of fictitious license plates, a traffic misdemeanor.

A park ranger was shot during the incident, but a ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

OutThere Colorado

Telluride man allegedly punched officer in face during January 6 Capitol breach

According to a document from the United State's Attorney's Office, a Telluride man has been arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol building breach in Washington, DC. The breach disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting electoral college votes related to the last presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Many of those breaching the Capitol reportedly did so with the goal of overturning election results that were in favor of now-President Joe Biden.
TELLURIDE, CO
OutThere Colorado

4 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Westminster

Four people were seriously injured after a stolen pickup truck crashed into another vehicle and then into a tree in Westminster on Sunday morning. Police said the pickup collided into a car at 72nd Avenue. The stolen vehicle then went into a tree and caught on fire. Passersby helped people out of the pickup, according to the Westminster Police Department.
WESTMINSTER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

