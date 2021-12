ORLANDO, Fla. – As more cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to be identified, the U.S. has expanded booster shot eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine. Federal health officials on Thursday said 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine once they’re six months past their last shot. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for the booster shot for those 16-17 years old and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval soon after.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO