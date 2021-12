Matt Rogers leaves comedy forever with the highly anticipated release of his holiday album, Have You Heard of Christmas?. Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out this year. Accompanied by the talented musical director and co-composer Henry Koperski on the keys and joined by special guests, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or two and confront yourself with the question…Have You Heard of Christmas?

