A Very Larry Christmas (in LA)

Matt Rogers leaves comedy forever with the highly anticipated release of his holiday album, Have You Heard of Christmas?. Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out this year. Accompanied by the talented musical director and co-composer Henry Koperski on the keys and joined by special guests, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or two and confront yourself with the question…Have You Heard of Christmas?
Screening of Screwed (2000) starring Norm MacDonald. Los Feliz 3 | Q&A following with filmmakers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander. Plus highlights from DE DANA DAN, the unauthorized rip-off Bollywood musical remake of SCREWED, which must be seen to be believed!. Starts 7PM PT. This is a vaccinated-only screening.
An evening of comedy with Brandon Wardell & special guests. Featuring: Jak Knight, Reggie Watts, Ali Macofsky, +More!. *PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION IS REQUIRED UPON ENTRY. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.*
For the first time ever, The Fabulous Ladies of Fitness (FLOF) are re-booting their renowned holiday party, Deck the Hall & Oates, here in Los Angeles!. Along with guest DJ The Lord, FLOF will spin all of Daryl and John’s greatest hits, plus FLOF’s singular blend of retro R&B, soundtrack gems & smooth 80s jamz from Phil Collins, DeBarge, and Toto, plus holiday ballads from the Lonely Island, Wham!, Tchaikovsky, and Queen!
Sign-up in advance at slotted.co/afternoonmic (new list posted on Wednesdays) Show up on time! And stay for the entire hour, support your fellow comics!. Check in with host before seating. Cancellations must be made 2 hrs ahead of time – no place holding. Proof of vaccination and masks required.
As of today, Anna Seregina doesn’t have a description for this show – which, ultimately, is the true description of this show. It will be developed over the course of three rehearsals and contain elements of clown, character, non-stand-up, tastefully consulting LiveJournal, brain hemorrhaging, asking her therapist, “is this ok?” as well as classic stand-up.
Yet another touchstone LA comedy show returns on this side of the pandemic. Truly, we just had no idea who or what was going to survive when March 2020 came to pass. There was a point at which we, and so many others, legitimately thought that perhaps none of it would come back. We continue to thankful for the instances where some of our favorite things in comedy have survived and are making a big, big comeback.
Musical improv vets Ashley Ward and John Hartman (of Baby Wants Candy) present their holiday gift to you: an improvised musical in the style of a Hallmark Channel Holiday movie. All the heart, warmth and good cheer you’d expect from a made-for-TV seasonal tale and much, much less. Set to future holiday classic songs and all completely made up. If the Hallmark Channel can churn these stories out every day since Thanksgiving, well so can we. Featuring music from Zach Marsh (actual Hallmark Holiday movie composer). With stand up from magical elf Peter Kim (Fairfax).
Even though so much time has passed since the last Femmes the Rules, the live comedy show where men get interrupted, it seems as though, in 2021, that men haven’t learned to shut up when they need to be shutting up. Thank goodness that Femmes the Rules is making...
The Homecoming Queen is a new comedic monologue with multimedia elements by comedian Jeena Bloom. It tells the story of how Jeena, a transgender woman, was once fired by a company before her transition and then returned years later to interview at the same company as a woman and none of her former co-workers recognized her. What follows spans decades, genders, and families, to return back to California with a shot at resuming her old life in her new body.
PROOF OF VACCINATION – OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST FROM WITHIN 72 HOURS OF SHOW – REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. SHOW PROOF AT THE DOOR. Get a digital copy of your vaccination record here: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Come laugh the night away with Noah Gardenswartz, (writer for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC’s Last Comic Standing semifinalist, Artist of two chart topping comedy albums, “Blunt” and “White Men Can’t Joke”) and his hilarious friends!
Faded Comedy is BACK, Los Angeles! Faded Comedy is a weekly comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and beyond. Join us each Friday for a new crop of fantastic comics. Show is BYOB so come prepared! (There’s a CVS down the street if you don’t)
Self proclaimed mogul and Hollywood insider Jesse Miller (Andre Hyland) guzzles energy drinks while hosting a late night style talk show. The JM show is mix of stand-up, and competitions, all revolving around guest interviews with comics, actors, filmmakers, musicians and more. Where Jesse’s well researched and ridiculous interview questions go deep into his guests lives and careers.
The East Hollywood Players Club Proudly presents its annual Holiday show “The Many Saints Of East Hollywood!”. Live at the CopaCabana Clubhouse in East Hollywood! It’s back open baby! 1607 N Vermont… The Rite Aide strip mall parking lot…. Doesn’t have a big sign so look for the club with some really dressed up folks in front surrounded by mousey looking folks.
CATSBY IS BACK! For all my new clown friends, Catsby is a show Chad Damiani created over a decade ago. At first, it was a traditional indie improv show, but — as he evolved as a performer — it became a super-sized laboratory for clown and experimental comedy. It’s also a show that strives to highlight new voices and give them a chance to perform (and learn) from more seasoned players.
Mary will be joined by her dog Happy and some special guests as she teaches viewers at home how to paint and every so often she’ll take everyone to “The Gamer’s Den” where she’ll be playing an old web browser-based video game. It’s going to be Bob Ross meets Pee Wee’s Playhouse in Mary’s own unique voice.
Most venues, bars, theaters are opting to go dark in LA and NYC for, seemingly, the rest of the year. Thus, we’ve got to look to next year for some sort of light of a future comedy show to catch at this stretch of that ever present, metaphorical tunnel.
If you love Search Party, Joe Pera Talks to You, Too Many Cooks, Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough, TV Carnage, etc., odds are you'd like to see more rare and unseen videos from the very minds behind all of those wonderful things, right?.
