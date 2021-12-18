VIDEO – Caitlin Steele on Importance of District Win

As one of the top current prospects for the next batch of NCAA football superstars, Roswell, Ga. High School quarterback Robbie Roper has already built quite a bit of buzz around his name. With offers from major institutions such as the University of Florida, the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina, the world of college football is seemingly Robbie's to conquer after high school.
The Hopkinsville picked up their second straight 27-point win Saturday evening. The Tigers used a 22-6 run to finish the second quarter and effectively finish the Clarksville Northwest Vikings as Hoptown roared to an 80-53 win in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic. The Tigers had already beaten Union...
Jabrion Spikes put up 30 points in Caldwell County’s first game at the McLean County Agrigold Christmas Tournament. He then bettered that performance in the Tigers’ second game, pouring in a career-high 44 points to help lead Caldwell into the championship game of the holiday tournament. Caldwell (4-2)...
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels appear to be finding their stride a bit as Christmas approaches. The Lady Rebels made it back-to-back wins Monday as they got by Hopkins County Central 47-41 in the DQ Classic at Ohio County High School. The Lady Rebels had their struggles coming out...
Heritage Christian Academy went 2-2 over the weekend and finished as runner-up in the Lancaster Christian Holiday Classic in Tennessee. Despite a field of six teams in the double-elimination tournament, Heritage won two games against KCAA region rival Oak Ridge Christian and lost both of its games to host Lancaster Christian.
Despite it being only their first season playing against KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors have sought to measure themselves against some tough teams, including Monday night’s visit from the 7-1 Beth Haven Bearcats. With an 89-61 loss to the Bearcats, the Warriors are now 2-3 against KHSAA...
Lyon County’s Calista Collins topped 1,000 career points, but Crittenden County’s girls remained unbeaten on the season. The Lady Rockets jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and went on to post a 63-51 victory over the Lady Lyons Monday night in Marion. Taylor Guess scored...
Trigg County used a 23-0 second quarter run to beat Joppa-Maple-Gove, Ill. 60-12 Monday in the consolation round of the CCA Lady Warrior Classic in Paducah. The Lady Wildcats will play Christian Fellowship Tuesday at 3 pm in the third-place game of the 10-team tournament. After scoring 28 points in...
Take out the first quarter of the game Monday between University Heights Academy and Bowling Green and it would have been a contest that came down to the wire. Problem was, the Blazers fell behind early in their contest with the Purples and could never quite recover as the Bowling Green took a 63-51 win in the first game of the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.
For the third straight game in their appearance in the Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass, the Lyon County Lyons took an early double-digit lead against an opponent. Sadly, for the second time in those three games, the opponent came storming back to take the win. Louisville Trinity, who...
Jhaden Vaughn hit two free throws with no time on the clock to lift Trigg County to a 50-49 win over Russellville Tuesday in the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic at Wildcat Gym. The free throws capped a 14-3 run for Trigg County that saw them erase a 10-point deficit with 5:28 left.
Hopkinsville opened the game with a big run, and had four players score in double figures while posting a 78-51 victory at Caldwell County in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night. Hoptown (2-3) scored the first nine points of the game as part of a 19-3 opening run. Shaterrea Bellamy’s...
The Lyon County Lyons are headed for the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the 2021 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The Lyons used a big third quarter to springboard to a 92-79 win over Belfry. A night after seeing a double-digit lead evaporate against Ashland Blazer, it...
Crittenden County improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in 5th District play with a 63-51 win over Lyon County Monday night in Marion. YSE was there and got photos of the Lady Rockets and the Lady Lyons. Lady Lyons and Lady Rockets.
Overcoming a slow start, the University Heights Academy Blazers used a run at the end of the second quarter to get past Clarksville Northwest and put an end to their two-game losing streak. The Blazers ended the first half on a 12-3 to break open a close game and then roll on to a 58-40 win over the Vikings in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.
In a game of spurts, Christian Fellowship had one more than Trigg County and claimed third place in the Community Christian Lady Warrior Classic Tuesday in Paducah. Christian Fellowship’s 52-43 win over the Lady Wildcats was their first in 18 career meetings with Trigg County. The Lady Eagles used...
Kris Ruth is content with being a big fish in a small pond, but the Heritage Christian Academy senior knows his pond is about to grow in size. Ruth stays busy both on the field and off. On the field, he helped HCA win its first KCAA state soccer championship and was named Mr. Soccer — the highest honor given by the KCAA to a soccer player for both work in the classroom and mission work in the community.
The University Heights Academy Blazers picked up a win Tuesday over the Clarksville Northwest Vikings in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
Since a surprising loss to Webster County back on December 14th, the Hopkinsville Tigers have gone scorched earth on the way to a three-game winning streak to push their record to 4-2. The Tigers have won those games by an average of 29 points, including Tuesday’s 79-46 blowout of Central in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. The Lady Rebels were upended by Ohio County 44-38 in the Lady Eagles “DQ Classic.”. The Lady Rebels had entered the game coming off wins over Hopkins County Central and Edmonson County. Todd County...
Comments / 0