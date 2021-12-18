VIDEO – Caitlin Steele on Importance of District Win

Take out the first quarter of the game Monday between University Heights Academy and Bowling Green and it would have been a contest that came down to the wire. Problem was, the Blazers fell behind early in their contest with the Purples and could never quite recover as the Bowling Green took a 63-51 win in the first game of the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO