ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Not Yet Free

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Rather than anomalies, wrongful convictions are often the...

denton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy