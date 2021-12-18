ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Covid vaccine: Where to get coronavirus booster jabs in Buckinghamshire

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus vaccination capacity has increased by around 50 per cent in Buckinghamshire in recent days - as concerns continue to mount over the Omicron variant. Across the county, 28 sites are currently offering Covid-19 booster vaccines, with health bosses urging people to get the third jab to help protect them from...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

